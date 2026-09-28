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Home > Regionals News > Killed With Iron Rod: 28-Year-Old Man Hit On Head 14 Times In 16 Seconds After Fight Breaks Out In Madhya Pradesh; CCTV Captures Blows

Killed With Iron Rod: 28-Year-Old Man Hit On Head 14 Times In 16 Seconds After Fight Breaks Out In Madhya Pradesh; CCTV Captures Blows

A 28-year-old man was beaten to death with an iron pipe in broad daylight in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, with CCTV footage showing 14 blows to his head in just 16 seconds.

CCTV Captures Sagar Man Beaten To Death With Iron Pipe (Images: X)
CCTV Captures Sagar Man Beaten To Death With Iron Pipe (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 12:44 IST

An incident occurred in which a 28-year-old man was assaulted to death with an iron pipe at Paradise Hotel situated in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh after a heated argument between them. The man who was killed in this incident was none other than Ankit Patel, who is the native of Manas Nagar. The attack on him occurred at 3 p.m., where the camera footage revealed that the accused assaulted him 14 times on his head for about 16 seconds.

Reportedly, the incident sent panic through the area as people who had initially gathered to watch the argument began running away. Shopkeepers around the hotel, including those at showrooms, tea and paan stalls, snack shops and dairy outlets, shut their establishments and moved away as the assault intensified.

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Madhya Pradesh CCTV shows attack as bystanders try to intervene

The footage shows the accused continuing to hit Ankit even as some people tried to stop him. One person eventually managed to catch the attacker and pull him away from the victim. The accused then fled the spot along with another person, while police began efforts to identify and trace him using the CCTV footage.

As per reports, police are investigating what triggered the confrontation. While the initial reports described the dispute as being over an unspecified issue, Sagar SP Anurag Sujania told The Times of India that the victim and suspect had an old dispute. “The matter is being investigated,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh police examine whether old dispute led to killing

The CCTV footage has been taken into evidence as police probe the circumstances behind the Madhya Pradesh killing. Investigators are also working to establish whether the confrontation was linked to the reported previous dispute or escalated suddenly.

The Sagar case comes amid other recent violent assault cases involving iron rods. In September, a retired IAF Group Captain was allegedly attacked with an iron rod in Gurugram following a parking dispute. CCTV helped police identify the accused, who was arrested within seven hours of the FIR.

Madhya Pradesh murder leaves Sagar area shaken as probe continues

In another recent Madhya Pradesh case, a Jabalpur restaurant worker was allegedly stabbed by a colleague, with CCTV capturing the attack before the victim later died during treatment. Police arrested the accused and booked him for murder.

Sagar’s case is still under investigation, and the video evidence taken from the CCTV will prove helpful in tracing the person responsible for this murder and establishing his motive.

Also Read: Played Bhajan, Got Beaten: Viral Video Shows Jaipur Priest Punched And Kicked Inside Temple, Clothes Torn Over Loud Music    

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Killed With Iron Rod: 28-Year-Old Man Hit On Head 14 Times In 16 Seconds After Fight Breaks Out In Madhya Pradesh; CCTV Captures Blows
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Killed With Iron Rod: 28-Year-Old Man Hit On Head 14 Times In 16 Seconds After Fight Breaks Out In Madhya Pradesh; CCTV Captures Blows
Killed With Iron Rod: 28-Year-Old Man Hit On Head 14 Times In 16 Seconds After Fight Breaks Out In Madhya Pradesh; CCTV Captures Blows
Killed With Iron Rod: 28-Year-Old Man Hit On Head 14 Times In 16 Seconds After Fight Breaks Out In Madhya Pradesh; CCTV Captures Blows
Killed With Iron Rod: 28-Year-Old Man Hit On Head 14 Times In 16 Seconds After Fight Breaks Out In Madhya Pradesh; CCTV Captures Blows
Killed With Iron Rod: 28-Year-Old Man Hit On Head 14 Times In 16 Seconds After Fight Breaks Out In Madhya Pradesh; CCTV Captures Blows

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