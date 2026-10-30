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Home > Regionals News > Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea

Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea

Kerala court has asked the State government to remove the minor's identifying details from its plea seeking bail cancellation in the Kochi Mercedes-Benz crash case. The matter will be heard on Saturday.

Kerala High Court
Kerala High Court

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 23:49 IST

A Kerala court on Friday, October 30, directed the State government to make corrections in its petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to the 17-year-old accused in the Kochi Mercedes-Benz crash case. The court found that the plea contained details that could reveal the identity of the minor. The case relates to an accident in which a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the teenager hit a scooter in Cheranalloor, Kochi. The scooter was being ridden by 55-year-old street food vendor Jayabalakrishnan, who was returning home from work when the incident took place.

Additional District Judge Kavitha Gangadharan observed that both the State government’s plea and a separate petition filed by the victim’s wife contained the name and personal details of the minor.

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Kerala Court Flags Violation of Juvenile Justice Act

During the hearing, the court pointed out that revealing the minor’s identity violates Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The provision prohibits the publication of the name, address, photograph or other details that could help identify a child in conflict with the law. It also protects children who are victims or witnesses of crimes.

The court also found a procedural issue with the State government’s petition. It noted that the plea had not been filed as a Criminal Appeal under Section 101 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The government has been asked to make the necessary corrections before the matter proceeds further.

Victim’s Family Also Seeks Cancellation of Bail

Jayabalakrishnan’s wife has approached the court seeking permission to become a party to the State’s petition. Other members of the victim’s family have also informed the court that they have filed a separate appeal challenging the bail granted to the juvenile. The court has scheduled the next hearing for Saturday, October 31, after the required changes are made to the petitions.

How the Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Unfolded

According to the FIR registered by Cheranalloor Police, the accident took place around 2 am on October 25. The Mercedes-Benz allegedly rammed into the scooter ridden by Jayabalakrishnan as he was returning home. The 17-year-old was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Ernakulam, on Monday. The Kerala government approached the court the same day, seeking cancellation of the bail. On Wednesday, the court called for the case records from the JJB and issued notice to the minor.

Mercedes Owner Also Named in the Case

The registered owner of the Mercedes-Benz, who is the minor’s father and a District Judge, has also been named as an accused in the case. He has been booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 181 and 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act.

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court granted him interim protection from arrest while hearing his anticipatory bail plea. The developments come as the victim’s family and the State government continue their efforts to challenge the bail granted to the teenager.

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Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea
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Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea

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Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea

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Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea
Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea
Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea
Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea
Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea

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