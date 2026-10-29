Kochi Mercedes Crash Kills 55-Year-Old Man: Kerala High Court Halts Arrest Of Sitting Judge’s Minor Son, What Happens Next?

The Kerala High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to an Additional District Judge whose 17-year-old son was allegedly involved in a fatal car accident in Kochi. The court questioned the need for custodial interrogation, observing that the judicial officer, being a sitting judge, would cooperate with the investigation. However, it emphasised that the case must proceed strictly in accordance with the law.

Court Questions Need for Custodial Interrogation

While hearing the matter, the High Court granted interim protection from arrest to the accused judicial officer. The bench questioned whether custodial interrogation was necessary and observed that the judge was expected to cooperate with the investigating authorities. The court, however, made it clear that the investigation and legal proceedings must follow the law. The interim relief does not mean that the accused has been cleared of the allegations. The judicial officer has been named as an accused in the case because he is the registered owner of the Mercedes-Benz car allegedly involved in the accident.

Minor Son Allegedly Involved in Fatal Accident

According to the case details, the judge’s 17-year-old son was driving the Mercedes-Benz when it allegedly hit a two-wheeler in Kochi’s Cheranalloor on October 25. The collision resulted in the death of the scooter rider, identified as Jayabalakrishnan. The fatal crash triggered a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the alleged offences linked to it.’

FIR Invokes BNS and Motor Vehicles Act Provisions

The First Information Report (FIR) includes Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. It also invokes Sections 181, 183, 199A(1) and 199A(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. These provisions relate to offences under motor vehicle law, including driving-related violations and liability involving juveniles. The accused judicial officer is currently serving as a judge of a Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal. The High Court’s order provides interim protection from arrest while the case proceeds. Further developments will depend on the investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

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