An eight-month-old boy died in his mother’s lap after an ambulance carrying him remained trapped in a massive traffic jam for nearly two hours on the Belkade-Alibag road in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. The child’s father repeatedly pleaded with motorists to make way for the ambulance, while his mother held the struggling infant and begged people to let them pass. However, their desperate attempts failed, and the ambulance reached Alibag District General Hospital around 4 pm, where doctors declared the child dead on arrival.

Balloon swallowed while playing, Maharashtra family rushes for help

The child, identified as Sushil Thakur, was a resident of Bamangaon in Raigad. He had swallowed a balloon while playing, following which his health deteriorated. His family immediately arranged an ambulance to take him to Alibag District General Hospital, hoping to save his life.

However, the journey turned tragic as the ambulance got caught in heavy traffic caused by ongoing road construction. The Maharashtra family’s repeated pleas for help could not clear a passage for the emergency vehicle.

Road construction in Maharashtra leaves ambulance stranded

The road construction work between Belkade and Alibag led to a massive traffic jam. The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is constructing a road connecting Alibag and Murud, resulting in severe traffic congestion almost every day.

Despite the regular traffic problems, no alternative arrangements were made for emergency vehicles. Instead of carrying out the work in phases while maintaining one-way traffic, the concerned department reportedly closed the entire road.

Father blames Maharashtra road authorities for child’s death

The ambulance remained stuck for around one-and-a-half hours before finally reaching the hospital nearly two hours later. The grieving father blamed the traffic jam for his son’s death, claiming that his child could have survived if the ambulance had been allowed to pass.

“Had I found a way, I would have saved my life,” the father said. The incident has triggered widespread anger among Maharashtra residents, with questions being raised over why no passage was kept open for emergency services during road construction.

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