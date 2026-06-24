Kolkata Building Collapse: 5 Killed, 12 Feared Under Debris As Massive Rescue Operation Continues

An under-construction warehouse in Kolkata’s Taratala area collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a major rescue operation as several workers were feared trapped beneath the rubble. Reports say that 5 people have been killed and 12-15 people are feared to be trapped under the debris. The incident took place on Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge when the roof of the structure suddenly gave way while work was underway. According to reports, around 50 to 60 labourers were present at the site when the accident occurred.

As per reports, police said at least four people had been rescued from the debris by the time rescue teams reached the location. A Kolkata Police official said, “The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area collapsed around noon. Our officers have reached the spot. Some people were working at the site at the time of the incident. We fear that quite a few people may be trapped under the debris.”

I have reached the accident site in the Kolkata Port area. A big concrete roof has fallen, and more than 100 people are stuck inside. The Fire Brigade, SDRF, and NDRF are coming for the rescue. This was illegally constructed by the TMC government. Look at the quality of the… pic.twitter.com/lc1kCGLKAm — Rakesh Singh राकेश सिंह 🇮🇳 রাকেশ সিং (@RakeshSinghKol) June 24, 2026

Massive Kolkata rescue operation launched as workers feared trapped under debris

Multiple agencies joined the rescue effort soon after the collapse. Personnel from Kolkata Police, the Disaster Management Group, civil defence teams, and fire and emergency services were seen working at the site. Army personnel also joined the operation to help locate and rescue those trapped beneath the wreckage.

Reports say that, heavy cranes and lifting equipment were brought in to remove collapsed iron beams. Rescue workers used gas cutters to slice through twisted metal structures and create access points. According to local residents, cries for help could be heard from beneath the rubble, increasing fears that several workers remained trapped inside the collapsed Kolkata warehouse.

Kolkata hospitals on alert as injured workers rushed from collapse site

Several ambulances were deployed to the area as rescue operations continued. Injured workers were pulled from the debris and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. As per reports some of the rescued workers were in critical condition.

The exact number of people trapped, injured, or killed in the Kolkata collapse is not yet confirmed. There is a concern that the scale of the accident could lead to casualties. Preliminary reports indicate that concrete casting work was in progress when the roof collapsed.

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