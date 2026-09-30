Kolkata Doctor Shares Woman’s Post-Childbirth Photo, Sparks Privacy And Consent Row; Netizens Ask, ‘Not The Right To Sell Someone’s Dignity’

A Kolkata medical intern is facing fresh scrutiny after an alleged Instagram story showing a medical procedure performed on a woman after childbirth surfaced online. The intern had previously faced backlash for sharing a picture of a newborn baby on social media and later apologised after users criticised the post. Now, the latest alleged post has reopened questions around patient privacy, consent and professional ethics in Kolkata’s medical community. The image reportedly showed a procedure table and a surgical instrument, with the patient’s private area blurred. Text over the image read, “Silai bunai aata hai?”

Kolkata intern’s alleged post sparks privacy questions

An X user shared the image and alleged that the Kolkata intern was performing an episiotomy, a procedure carried out after childbirth. The user questioned why a picture of the procedure was taken and shared online, writing, “Another gem from doctor madam. You got an audience, not the right to sell someone else’s dignity 🙏”

The post triggered a wider discussion over whether the patient had consented to being photographed and whether blurring the private area was enough to make the image appropriate for public sharing. The latest Kolkata controversy comes after the intern’s earlier apology over the newborn baby picture.

Kolkata doctor’s post draws sharply divided reactions

One user questioned the justification for taking and uploading the image, arguing that the original photograph would still have remained on the intern’s phone. The user wrote, “I mean how the f*ck is this justified. Even if she blurred the pic before uploading, she did have the original pic on her phone. Was the patient’s consent taken before clicking? Highly unlikely. Nobody would agree to that.”

However, another user defended the alleged Kolkata post and offered a different view of the issue. “She isn’t showing anyone’s face neither she is sharing personal details or any history related to patient. She is just showing that she is doing episiotomy,” the user said.

Kolkata controversy puts consent and ethics under focus

The fresh debate centres on whether patient consent was obtained before the image was captured and shared, and whether removing identifying details changes the privacy concerns. The alleged post has once again placed the Kolkata intern under online scrutiny, following the earlier controversy involving the newborn’s photograph.

The reactions remain divided, with some users questioning the ethics of photographing a patient during an intimate medical procedure, while another view argues that the absence of a visible face or personal medical details reduces the privacy concerns.

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