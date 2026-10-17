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Home > Regionals News > Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

Kolkata’s Durga Puja celebrations took a frightening turn after part of the Chorbagan Sarbojanin pandal collapsed amid heavy Saptami crowds. 17 people died, and several injured and prompting police to restrict entry.

Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-17 22:19 IST

At least 17 people have been confirmed dead after a section of Kolkata’s Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal collapsed amid heavy crowds on Saptami evening, triggering panic at the venue. Several others were injured and rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police restricted further entry as authorities responded to the incident.

Heavy Crowds Turn Saptami Celebrations Into Chaos

The incident occurred as large numbers of devotees gathered at the pandal to offer prayers and view the Durga Puja decorations. According to reports, mounting crowd pressure caused part of the structure to give way, leaving several people injured.

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Injured Rushed to Calcutta Medical College Hospital

Those injured were evacuated from the spot and taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Puja organisers reportedly assisted in managing the situation as panic spread following the collapse.

Suvendu Adhikari to Visit Hospital

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials, rushed to the hospital. 

Police Stop Visitors From Entering Pandal

Police personnel and disaster management officials reached the site after receiving information about the incident. Authorities stopped further visitors from entering the venue to prevent additional risks amid the heavy footfall.

The exact number of injured people and the circumstances behind the collapse are yet to be confirmed.

Bengal Government Issues Toll-Free Helpline

The West Bengal government launched a toll-free helpline to assist people seeking information or help following the incident. The helpline number is 18003455678.

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Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?
Tags: 17 Dead KolkataChorbagan Sarbojanin Durga PujaDurga Puja Accidenthome-hero-pos-1Kolkata Durga PujaKolkata newsKolkata Pandal AccidentKolkata Pandal CollapseWest Bengal news

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Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

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Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

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Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

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