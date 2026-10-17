Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

At least 17 people have been confirmed dead after a section of Kolkata’s Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal collapsed amid heavy crowds on Saptami evening, triggering panic at the venue. Several others were injured and rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police restricted further entry as authorities responded to the incident.

Heavy Crowds Turn Saptami Celebrations Into Chaos

The incident occurred as large numbers of devotees gathered at the pandal to offer prayers and view the Durga Puja decorations. According to reports, mounting crowd pressure caused part of the structure to give way, leaving several people injured.

.@SuvenduWB @KolkataPolice চোরবাগান পুজোয় ভয়ঙ্কর দুর্ঘটনা। উদ্বেগজনক খবর আসছে। প্রশাসন অবিলম্বে সর্বোচ্চ গুরুত্ব দিয়ে দেখুন। আমরা খবর রাখছি। মিডিয়াকে সঠিক খবর প্রচারে যেন বাধা দেওয়া না হয়। তবে এলাকা ফাঁকা করতে সাহায্য করুন। দর্শকরা এখন ওদিকে যাবেন না। ভুল খবরে আতঙ্ক ছড়াবেন না। আবার ঘটনা চাপতে গিয়ে যেন উল্টো সমস্যা না হয়। মেডিকেল কলেজে অবিলম্বে জরুরী বিভাগে ডাক্তার ও কর্মী বাড়ানো হোক। — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) October 17, 2026

Injured Rushed to Calcutta Medical College Hospital

Those injured were evacuated from the spot and taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Puja organisers reportedly assisted in managing the situation as panic spread following the collapse.

Suvendu Adhikari to Visit Hospital

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with Health Minister Saradwat Mukherjee and senior officials, rushed to the hospital.

Police Stop Visitors From Entering Pandal

Police personnel and disaster management officials reached the site after receiving information about the incident. Authorities stopped further visitors from entering the venue to prevent additional risks amid the heavy footfall.

The exact number of injured people and the circumstances behind the collapse are yet to be confirmed.

Bengal Government Issues Toll-Free Helpline

The West Bengal government launched a toll-free helpline to assist people seeking information or help following the incident. The helpline number is 18003455678.