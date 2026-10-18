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Home > Regionals News > Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

Following the deadly incident, CM Adhikari announced Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job for each victim’s family. PM Modi also announced ex gratia assistance.

A stampede at Kolkata’s Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal killed 19 people and injured 25. Police detained 12 people, including organisers. (Source:X)
A stampede at Kolkata’s Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal killed 19 people and injured 25. Police detained 12 people, including organisers. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 07:50 IST

At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede at the Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata at around 7 pm amid heavy rain and lightning. Police have detained 12 people, including pandal organisers, in connection with the incident. Chief Minister Adhikari announced Rs 25 lakh in compensation and a Group D government job for the family of each victim, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance for the bereaved families and those injured. The tragedy has cast a shadow over the festive celebrations, prompting condolences from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders.

12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers

Police have detained 12 people, including organisers of the Chorebagan Durga Puja celebrations, as part of the investigation into the stampede. Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances that led to the incident, including crowd movement, safety arrangements and the measures in place to manage the gathering. Further details regarding the cause of the stampede and the responsibility of those detained are awaited.

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Stampede Occurs Amid Heavy Rain, Lightning

The incident occurred at around 7 pm as heavy rain and lightning affected the area. The stampede resulted in the deaths of 19 people, while 25 others sustained injuries. The injured were taken to a state-run hospital for treatment. Chief Minister Adhikari and Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal visited the hospital to meet the injured and review the situation. Authorities are expected to investigate the sequence of events that led to the deadly incident.

CM Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation, Government Job

Chief Minister Adhikari announced that the state government would provide Rs 25 lakh in compensation to the family of each person who died in the stampede. In addition to the financial assistance, the government will provide a Group D government job to a family member of each victim, according to the announcement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the stampede. The next of kin of each person who died will receive Rs 2 lakh, while those injured will be provided Rs 50,000, according to the announcement.

President Murmu, Amit Shah and Other Leaders Express Grief

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders expressed condolences over the loss of lives. The tragedy has prompted renewed attention to crowd management, emergency response and safety protocols at major public events, particularly during Durga Puja, which draws large numbers of devotees and visitors.
Also Read: Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Collapse: 17 Dead, 15 Seriously Injured Amid Saptami Crowds, What Happened?

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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief
Tags: 12 detained19 dead in Kolkata stampedeChorebagan Durga PujaCM Adhikaridroupadi murmuDurga Puja pandal organisershome-hero-pos-1Kolkata Durga Puja stampedeKolkata stampedenarendra modiPMNRF reliefRs 25 lakh compensation

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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

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Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief
Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

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