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Home > Regionals News > Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 9, Including Child; Over 20 Rescued As Blaze Hits Mirza Ghalib Street

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 9, Including Child; Over 20 Rescued As Blaze Hits Mirza Ghalib Street

Kolkata hotel fire kills nine, including a child, after a blaze broke out on Mirza Ghalib Street around 2 am. Over 20 people were rescued.

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills Nine, Including A Child, Over 20 Rescued (Image: X)
Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills Nine, Including A Child, Over 20 Rescued (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 09:00 IST

Nine people, including a child, were killed after a fire swept through a hotel on Mirza Ghalib Street, also known as Free School Street, in Kolkata at around 2 am on Wednesday. The hotel is located in one of the city’s busiest and most densely populated areas. Several of those caught in the blaze had reportedly travelled to Kolkata for medical treatment. The Fire department said the deceased included people from Bangladesh, Meghalaya and Alipurduar.

Reportedly, more than 20 people were rescued from the hotel and shifted to different hospitals across Kolkata, police said. The emergency response began after reports of the blaze reached authorities, with four fire tenders sent to the spot. Several people were feared to have suffered from suffocation. Nine others were reported to be in an extremely critical condition, while eight more were undergoing treatment at hospitals.

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Kolkata hotel blaze leaves victims trapped in the early hours

According to reports, the fire broke out when the hotel was occupied, turning the overnight emergency into a major rescue operation. Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control, while police and medical teams dealt with those rescued from the building. Eight people who were taken out alive were later declared dead, according to the details provided by authorities. Five of those victims were from Meghalaya and three were from Alipurduar.

The identities and backgrounds of the victims underline the nature of the hotel as a place used by people travelling to Kolkata from outside the city. The Fire department said many of the deceased had arrived for medical treatment. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and no reason for the blaze has been established so far.

Kolkata tragedy comes after eight deaths in Birbhum

Wednesday’s disaster came only two days after another fatal hotel fire in West Bengal. Eight people were killed in a fire at a hotel in Tarapith, Birbhum, on Monday. Twenty-eight people survived after being rescued, while seven others remained under treatment.

Reports say that the injured in that incident were from Shib Bari Baganara and South Garhill in Meghalaya. Of the eight people who were rescued but later declared dead, five were from Meghalaya and three were from Alipurduar.

Kolkata fire raises fresh concern after back-to-back hotel deaths

With two deadly hotel fires reported in West Bengal within three days, the Kolkata incident has added to a grim sequence of tragedies involving accommodation facilities. However, officials have yet to establish what triggered the latest blaze or determine how it spread through the hotel.

The investigation into the Kolkata fire is expected to establish the cause of the blaze, while the condition of those hospitalised remains a key concern. For now, nine deaths have been confirmed, including that of a child, with more than 20 people rescued from the hotel.

Also Read: Bad Food, Shortage Of Beds…” 34 Girls Jumped Out Of Hostel Windows At Night In Mp’s Dhar, Walked To Police Station    

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Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 9, Including Child; Over 20 Rescued As Blaze Hits Mirza Ghalib Street
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Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 9, Including Child; Over 20 Rescued As Blaze Hits Mirza Ghalib Street

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Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 9, Including Child; Over 20 Rescued As Blaze Hits Mirza Ghalib Street
Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 9, Including Child; Over 20 Rescued As Blaze Hits Mirza Ghalib Street
Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 9, Including Child; Over 20 Rescued As Blaze Hits Mirza Ghalib Street
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