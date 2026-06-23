Kolkata Weather Today (June-23-2026): IMD Issues Orange Alert Amid Heavy Rain And Fast Winds; Check Weekly Forecast

Heavier showers and high speed winds lashed at many parts of Kolkata yesterday afternoon and caused disturbances in everyday activities in the city and also led to traffic jams in several important areas. The heavy downpour accompanied by winds blowing at 50 to 60 kmph resulted in traffic jams in the affected areas of Kolkata. The effect of the weather conditions prevailing in Kolkata was experienced mostly in central parts of Kolkata when people faced difficulty getting back home.

Dharmatala is one of the busiest junctions located in central parts of Kolkata. According to reports, there was a traffic jam at Dharmatala junction after a huge tree fell onto the road, thus blocking traffic movement in Dharmatala crossing and Central Avenue. The police and disaster management team arrived at the place and started to remove the fallen tree in order to resume the traffic. Another effect of the weather conditions in Kolkata is the accumulation of water in several low lying places in Kolkata.

Severe Kolkata weather triggers traffic chaos, uprooted trees and waterlogging

The weather situation was not limited to the state capital. As per reports, several districts across South Bengal also witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall. According to the Meteorological Department, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore and West Midnapore were among the worst-affected districts as the intense Kolkata weather system spread across the region.

Authorities warned that heavy rain accompanied by lightning could damage kutcha houses and standing crops in several areas. Due to the risk posed by frequent lightning strikes, district administrations advised residents to remain inside pucca buildings or other safe shelters. People were also urged not to step outside unless absolutely necessary as the Kolkata weather situation remained unstable.

Orange alert as Kolkata weather system intensifies across South Bengal

Taking note of the worsening conditions, the Alipore Meteorological Department issued an Orange Alert for Kolkata and neighbouring districts. As per reports, Meteorologists said the sudden weather event was caused by a combination of an anticyclone over the Bay of Bengal and a locally formed low-pressure trough, which pushed a large amount of moisture into Bengal and triggered widespread rain and thunderstorms.

As per reports, the department warned, “For the next few hours, gusty winds of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour are likely in the districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata. Along with this, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rain. Fishermen have been banned from going to sea.”

Kolkata weather forecast in the upcoming week

Although rainfall eased slightly later in the day, thick clouds continued to cover the sky. Forecasters said the adverse Kolkata weather conditions could persist through the night, serving as another reminder of how even a modern city can be brought to a standstill by nature’s force.

Date Conditions High Low Jun 24 (Wed) Sunny with high clouds 34°C 28°C Jun 25 (Thu) Partly cloudy, afternoon thunderstorm possible 32°C 27°C Jun 26 (Fri) Morning shower, afternoon thunderstorm possible 33°C 28°C Jun 27 (Sat) Mostly cloudy, light afternoon rain 34°C 28°C Jun 28 (Sun) Cloudy with light afternoon rain 34°C 28°C Jun 29 (Mon) Cloudy, scattered showers 31°C 26°C Jun 30 (Tue) Overcast with periods of rain 34°C 29°C

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