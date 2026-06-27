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Home > Regionals News > Koppal Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Seriously Injured as Truck Crashes Into Pilgrims’ Van on NH 63

Koppal Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Seriously Injured as Truck Crashes Into Pilgrims’ Van on NH 63

Four pilgrims lost their lives, and six others were injured after a devastating crash on National Highway 63 in Karnataka. Here's what happened, what police believe caused the accident, and the latest updates.

Four pilgrims died and six others were injured in a tragic NH 63 accident near Koppal.
Four pilgrims died and six others were injured in a tragic NH 63 accident near Koppal.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 11:30 IST

A tragic traffic accident on National Highway 63 near Bhanapur in Karnataka’s Koppal district killed four persons and injured six more. The victims were on their way to the famous pilgrimage town of Mantralaya when they collided head-on with a large vehicle.
 
The accident took place in Kuknoor taluk and has left families and the community in great sadness.
 

Koppal Road Accident: How Did the Accident Happen?

According to preliminary reports, an Ashok Leyland heavy vehicle going in the opposite direction crossed the road barrier and collided head-on with an Omni van transporting pilgrims.
 
The impact was so severe that the Omni vehicle was totally crushed, killing four passengers on the spot.
 
Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash. Early results indicate that crossing the divider had a significant influence. Investigators are also looking into whether speeding, a driver mistake, or loss of vehicle control contributed to the crash. 
 

Koppal Road Accident: Victims Were Travelling on a Religious Pilgrimage

The passengers were from Kabbar village in Rattihalli taluk, Haveri district. They were travelling to Mantralaya with family members on a religious pilgrimage when disaster struck.
 
The deceased was identified as:
 
Kenchamma Balekai, 35
Amrutha Kotyal, 25
Ramesh Bellary, 45
Praveen, 23
 
Their sudden deaths have left the village in shock, with relatives and neighbours mourning the heartbreaking loss.
 

Koppal Road Accident: Six Injured, Two in Critical Condition

Six other passengers were injured in the collision. Among them are four children. According to hospital officials, two of the injured remain in critical condition.
 
All of the injured were brought to Koppal District Hospital, where doctors are administering care. Medical teams continue to monitor patients who have sustained critical injuries.
 

Koppal Accident: Police Begin Investigation

The accident is under the authority of the Kuknoor Police Station. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after the incident, did an examination, and filed a report.
 
The investigation will look at whether overspeeding, negligence, or mechanical failure played a role in the collision.
 

Road Accident: A Reminder About Highway Safety

The horrific tragedy has once again highlighted the risks of heavy truck accidents on India’s national roadways. Vehicles crossing dividers, excessive speed, driver weariness, and irresponsible driving continue to cause catastrophic injuries and deaths.
 
As authorities investigate the circumstances behind this disaster, locals are demanding more road safety measures to help prevent similar tragedies in the future.
 
Meanwhile, the corpses of the deceased have been transported to Koppal District Hospital for further examination. The devastated families are requesting government assistance and compensation, while the community prays for the quick recovery of those injured.
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Koppal Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Seriously Injured as Truck Crashes Into Pilgrims’ Van on NH 63
Tags: Karnataka Road Accidentkoppal AccidentKoppal Highway CrashKoppal News

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Koppal Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Seriously Injured as Truck Crashes Into Pilgrims’ Van on NH 63

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Koppal Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Seriously Injured as Truck Crashes Into Pilgrims’ Van on NH 63
Koppal Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Seriously Injured as Truck Crashes Into Pilgrims’ Van on NH 63
Koppal Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Seriously Injured as Truck Crashes Into Pilgrims’ Van on NH 63
Koppal Road Accident: Four Dead, Several Seriously Injured as Truck Crashes Into Pilgrims’ Van on NH 63

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