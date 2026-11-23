A family visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra reportedly turned into a distressing experience after a tourist from Delhi alleged that he and his family members were assaulted by CISF personnel following a dispute over his three-year-old son’s identity documents. The incident allegedly took place on Sunday near the monument’s eastern gate. The tourist claimed that the disagreement began after his young son went missing inside the monument for around five minutes and was subsequently found with a CISF official. However, a CISF official denied the allegations, offering a different account of the confrontation.

Child Goes Missing Inside Taj Mahal

According to the tourist, identified as Sajid, his three-year-old son went missing inside the Taj Mahal for approximately five minutes. The child was later found with a CISF official, who allegedly asked Sajid to produce the boy’s Aadhaar card to establish his identity. Sajid claimed that he showed photographs of himself with the child on his mobile phone, along with the child’s birth certificate, to establish their relationship. However, he alleged that the personnel continued to insist on an Aadhaar card despite being shown the other documents.

Tourist Alleges Threats And Assault

Sajid further claimed that the CISF personnel told him that if he failed to produce the child’s Aadhaar card, he would get his son back only after four days. He also alleged that the personnel snatched his mobile phone before the disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation. According to Sajid, his brother-in-law, Azad, was severely assaulted during the incident and subsequently lost consciousness. He was later taken to a hospital for treatment. The family has alleged that the situation became violent following the dispute over the child’s identity documents.

CISF Denies Allegations, Gives Different Account

A CISF official denied the allegations of assault, stating that an altercation had taken place between the force personnel and Sajid over the use of the VIP gate. The official’s version differs from the account given by the tourist, who attributed the confrontation to the demand for his son’s Aadhaar card. The two conflicting accounts have brought the incident into focus, with questions arising over the circumstances that led to the confrontation at one of India’s most visited tourist monuments.

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