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Home > Regionals News > Lady Aghori Seen Eating Human Flesh From Burning Pyre In Viral Video, Arrested In Ujjain

Lady Aghori Seen Eating Human Flesh From Burning Pyre In Viral Video, Arrested In Ujjain

Ujjain ‘Lady Aghori’ Kali Nand Giri arrested after a viral video allegedly showed her eating flesh from a burning funeral pyre.

Kali Nand Giri Arrested After Viral Ujjain Funeral Pyre Video (Images: X)
Kali Nand Giri Arrested After Viral Ujjain Funeral Pyre Video (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 10:23 IST

A video showing a self-styled ‘Aghori’ allegedly eating human flesh from a burning funeral pyre has triggered a police investigation in Ujjain, with authorities arresting social media personality Kali Nand Giri. The accused was taken into custody on Tuesday and produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody for 15 days. Reportedly, the case was registered under Section 301 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which covers acts including trespassing at burial places, disturbing funeral ceremonies and showing indignity to a human corpse.

Ujjain video sparks police action as ‘Lady Aghori’ lands in custody

The controversy began after the video surfaced online. In the footage, Giri is allegedly seen standing beside a burning funeral pyre with a sword before appearing to take flesh from the pyre and eat it. A complaint was subsequently filed at Ujjain’s Jiwajiganj police station by Vishnunath Maharaj, who lives at the cremation ground.

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According to reports, Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma confirmed the arrest and said the court had ordered judicial custody. “She was arrested (on Tuesday). The court remanded her in judicial custody for 15 days,” Sharma said.

Ujjain probe turns to identity and social media persona

Reports say that Giri has built a presence on social media and is known in Ujjain as a ‘Lady Aghori’. Her videos are often recorded at temples and other religious locations, where she performs spiritual rituals and speaks about Sanatan Dharma. The police complaint at the Ujjain Jiwajiganj police station also states that Giri was born as Alluri Srinivas and later adopted the identity of a transgender person.

The Ujjain police are now looking beyond the viral video as they examine Giri’s background and activities. Sharma said authorities are also collecting information about complaints that she allegedly deceived a female student in Telangana and took ₹10 lakh from another woman by promising a tantric ritual.

Ujjain police examine alleged fraud complaints and income sources

The allegations have widened the scope of the Ujjain investigation, with police looking into Giri’s antecedents as well as how she earns money. “We are gathering details (about the cases) and sources of her income,” Sharma said, as per reports.

The incident has also drawn condemnation from Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri of the Juna Akhara. He said genuine Aghori practices should not be publicly displayed and questioned the authenticity of anyone presenting such acts online.

“It is important to keep aghori sadhana confidential; it cannot be made public. Any practitioner who makes it public is likely to be a fraudster. It must be understood that such acts, which depict the consumption of human flesh, fall under the category of vampirism,” he said.

Also Read: Indore Woman Screams For Help As Man Allegedly Tries To Force Her Into Car, Here’s What Happened Next    

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Lady Aghori Seen Eating Human Flesh From Burning Pyre In Viral Video, Arrested In Ujjain
Tags: home-hero-pos-7tantric ritual fraudtransgender AghoriUjjain latest newsUjjain viral video case

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Lady Aghori Seen Eating Human Flesh From Burning Pyre In Viral Video, Arrested In Ujjain
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