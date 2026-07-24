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Home > Regionals News > Lahaul-Spiti Landslide Kills 13 As Tata Sumo Is Crushed By Falling Rocks On Udaipur-Killar Road

Lahaul-Spiti Landslide Kills 13 As Tata Sumo Is Crushed By Falling Rocks On Udaipur-Killar Road

At least 13 people were killed after a Tata Sumo was buried under debris in a landslide near Kahu-du Nala on the Udaipur-Killar route in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti.

Lahaul-Spiti landslide (Image: X/ @ANI)
Lahaul-Spiti landslide (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 19:15 IST

At least 13 people lost their lives after a Lahaul-Spiti landslide crushed a Tata Sumo carrying passengers from Kullu to Pangi in Himachal Pradesh. The tragedy unfolded near Kahu-du Nala on the Udaipur-Killar route when a large section of the hillside suddenly gave way, sending massive rocks crashing onto the vehicle and burying it under debris. Visuals from the spot showed the mangled cab almost completely crushed beneath a heap of rocks. The driver has been identified as Bir Singh.

Rescue teams battle debris after Lahaul-Spiti landslide

Reportedly, the victims had resumed their journey only after the Udaipur-Killar road was reopened on Friday. Authorities had shut the route a day earlier following another landslide, forcing the passengers to spend the night in Tindi before continuing towards Pangi.

After the Lahaul-Spiti landslide, Tindi police, the local administration and rescue teams rushed to the site. Preliminary reports suggested 10 to 12 people were travelling in the vehicle. One injured person was pulled out alive by a police rescue team and taken to a hospital, where treatment is underway.

Lahaul-Spiti landslide rescue continues as administration monitors situation

As per reports, relief and rescue operations continued on a war footing as teams searched through the debris. Police said the operation is still underway and the administration is closely monitoring the situation following the Lahaul-Spiti landslide.

Similar landslide tragedies highlight recurring mountain road risks

The latest Lahaul-Spiti landslide is similar to the July 2021 Batseri rockfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, where massive boulders struck a tempo traveller on the Sangla-Chitkul road, killing nine tourists and injuring three others while also destroying the Batseri bridge.

Another major disaster followed weeks later in August 2021 near Nigulsari in Kinnaur, when a massive rockslide engulfed a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus and several smaller vehicles on NH-5, killing 14 people and leaving more than 20 missing after heavy rainfall triggered the slope failure.

Also Read: In a Daring Rescue, NHAI Team Saves Baby on Oxygen Support After Heavy Landslides in Himachal’s Chamba   

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Lahaul-Spiti Landslide Kills 13 As Tata Sumo Is Crushed By Falling Rocks On Udaipur-Killar Road
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Lahaul-Spiti Landslide Kills 13 As Tata Sumo Is Crushed By Falling Rocks On Udaipur-Killar Road

Lahaul-Spiti Landslide Kills 13 As Tata Sumo Is Crushed By Falling Rocks On Udaipur-Killar Road

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Lahaul-Spiti Landslide Kills 13 As Tata Sumo Is Crushed By Falling Rocks On Udaipur-Killar Road
Lahaul-Spiti Landslide Kills 13 As Tata Sumo Is Crushed By Falling Rocks On Udaipur-Killar Road
Lahaul-Spiti Landslide Kills 13 As Tata Sumo Is Crushed By Falling Rocks On Udaipur-Killar Road
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