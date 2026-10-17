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Home > Regionals News > Lal Krishna Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader, 98, Admitted To Delhi’s Apollo Hospital With A Chest Infection

Lal Krishna Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader, 98, Admitted To Delhi’s Apollo Hospital With A Chest Infection

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, 98, has been admitted to Delhi’s Indraprastha Apollo Hospital with a chest infection. Doctors say his condition is stable.

LK Advani, 98, Hospitalised In Delhi With Chest Infection (Image: ANI)
LK Advani, 98, Hospitalised In Delhi With Chest Infection (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 08:24 IST

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, who played a key role in the party’s rise to national prominence and served as India’s Deputy Prime Minister from 2002 to 2004, was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Friday evening with a chest infection. The 98-year-old leader was brought to the hospital at around 7.30 pm and admitted to the pulmonary department. Hospital officials said his condition was stable, with doctors keeping him under observation and conducting medical tests.

The latest hospitalisation comes after two earlier admissions to Apollo Hospital in recent months. Advani had received treatment for age-related health complications in May this year and was discharged after spending a few days under medical care.

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What doctors are monitoring in LK Advani’s latest hospitalisation

LK Advani is currently receiving treatment for the chest infection, with a team of doctors monitoring his condition. He remains under observation as medical tests continue. Hospital officials have said that his condition is stable.

Prior hospitalization of Advani had also been under strict medical monitoring. In December 2024, Advani had to undergo medical management and investigations in the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. His treatment was under the supervision of a neurologist, and his condition was considered stable at the hospital.

However, on December 17, 2024, it was stated by the hospital that there had been an improvement in the condition of Advani. Advani was to be transferred from the ICU within the next one to two days.

How LK Advani helped transform the BJP into a national force

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, now in Pakistan, LK Advani became one of the most influential figures in the BJP’s history. He served as the party president on multiple occasions and helped strengthen its organisational network across the country.

His Ram Rath Yatra in 1990 proved to be an important political milestone and played an instrumental role in extending the political sphere of influence of the BJP. He later served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. Advani was entrusted with various important ministries in his political career, Home Affairs being one of them.

LK Advani’s Bharat Ratna and decades in public life

Advani’s contribution to Indian public life was recognised with the Bharat Ratna in 2024, the country’s highest civilian award. He had previously received the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

At 98, LK Advani remains a senior figure in the BJP and an important part of its political history. His career spans the party’s organisational expansion, its emergence as a major national force and his years in the Union government. He is now receiving treatment at Apollo Hospital for a chest infection, with officials reporting that his condition remains stable.

Also Read: Massive Controversy: Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya Accuses Husband Of Physical Abuse, Casteist Slurs, Shares Emotional Video Message After Filing FIR Against Him    

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Lal Krishna Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader, 98, Admitted To Delhi’s Apollo Hospital With A Chest Infection
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Lal Krishna Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader, 98, Admitted To Delhi’s Apollo Hospital With A Chest Infection
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