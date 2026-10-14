‘Lame Excuses Won’t Do’; Supreme Court Questions ECI Over Missing Karnataka Vote-Counting Footage

The Supreme Court has pulled up the Election Commission of India (ECI) for claiming that it could not trace the 2023 video recording of vote counting in Karnataka’s Sringeri Assembly constituency. The case relates to an election dispute between Congress leader TD Rajegowda and BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj, following a recount that overturned Rajegowda’s narrow victory.

What Is the Sringeri Karnataka Election Dispute?

TD Rajegowda won the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election from Sringeri by a margin of just 201 votes. However, BJP candidate DN Jeevaraj challenged the result by filing an election petition before the Karnataka High Court. Following a recount, Jeevaraj was declared to have secured more votes, resulting in Rajegowda losing his seat. The dispute subsequently reached the Supreme Court, where the Congress leader challenged the process and the High Court’s decision.

Why Did the Supreme Court Question the ECI?

The top court expressed concern over the ECI’s inability to trace the original vote-counting video from 2023. Rajegowda wants access to the election observer’s report and video recordings of both the original counting and the subsequent recount. These records could be important in examining whether the recount was conducted in accordance with the court’s directions and established election procedures.

Rajegowda Challenges Recount Process

In his plea before the Supreme Court, Rajegowda argued that the Karnataka High Court had ordered the re-verification of only 279 rejected postal ballots. However, he alleged that the returning officer had also reconsidered 562 valid postal ballots that had favoured him. He further challenged the High Court’s judgment, questioning the need for a recount despite findings that were favourable to him regarding corruption allegations raised by Jeevaraj.

Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief

In May, the Supreme Court granted interim relief to Rajegowda, directing that he would continue as the MLA while his plea remained pending. The case raises important questions about transparency in election procedures, the preservation of counting records and the legality of recounting postal ballots. The Supreme Court’s examination of the matter could have significant implications for the ongoing dispute over the Sringeri Assembly seat.

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