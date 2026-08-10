Lathicharge, Teargas And Water Cannon As Thousands Of Students Attempt To Gherao Jharkhand Assembly

Protests in Ranchi took a violent turn on Monday as thousands of students marched toward the Jharkhand Assembly to demand transparency in state recruitment examinations. Despite multiple rounds of negotiations and government claims of addressing the majority of their grievances, the protesting students refused to call off their protest, leading to a direct confrontation with state authorities.

Police Action and Escalation Over Jharkhand Assembly Gherao

On Monday morning, thousands of students arrived in the state capital from various districts via trains, buses, and private vehicles to participate in the “Assembly Gherao”. Authorities attempted to preempt the demonstration by imposing prohibitory orders and setting up heavy barricades at major intersections and city entry points. As protesters reached the final security perimeter near the Jagannathpur Temple, police deployed water cannons and lathi-charges to disperse the crowds. While the administration maintained that they exercised restraint, the situation remained tense as protesters breached multiple barricades throughout the day. BJP leaders staged separate protests outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence, leading to the detention of several opposition leaders, including Babulal Marandi.

#WATCH | JPSC-JSSC aspirants’ protest in Ranchi (Jharkhand) | A student climbs atop Police barricading and dances, as Police use water cannon to disperse student protesters who are taking out a ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march. pic.twitter.com/CUKmBLsMDs — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

Stalemate Over Exam Irregularities and CBI Inquiry

The ongoing unrest marks a critical juncture in the 17-day movement spearheaded by student union representatives against the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). While the state government claims to have satisfied 98% of the protesters’ demands by cancelling controversial assessments including the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination, a major deadlock remains over the JSSC-CGL (Combined Graduate Level) examination. Demonstrators reject the state’s offer of a local judicial inquiry, demanding an independent Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of paper leaks and systemic corruption. Until a central agency takes over the investigation, student leaders have vowed to continue their agitation across the state.

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