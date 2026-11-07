Lawrence Bishnoi Gangster Harry Boxer Arrested By US ICE In California; Accused Of Threatening Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty And Other Bollywood Stars

The man once hired to coach young boxers in Jaipur is now in the hands of a US agency. Harry Boxer, a most wanted gangster tied to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been picked up by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in California. Police allege he ran the gang’s business from the United States, claimed the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s house and sent threats to several film personalities. Several Jaipur police stations hold cases against him.

The Coach Who Crossed the Line

Boxer comes from Banasur Narayanpur in Rajasthan’s Kotputli Behror district. He moved to Jaipur to train in boxing and went on to work as a coach. According to the account, it was here that he fell in with criminals. Over time he moved from the gym into the gang, and a life that could have been built on medals ended up on police records.

A Gang Run From Thousands of Miles Away

Police say he later settled in the United States and kept directing the gang’s work from there. They allege he used phone calls and WhatsApp to threaten a Rajasthan businessman. It is a pattern investigators now see often: a threat that can cross continents in a few seconds.

Shots Outside a Filmmaker’s House

The case that brought Boxer wider attention is the firing outside Rohit Shetty’s house, which he reportedly claimed as his own. He is also accused of sending voice messages to Shetty and actor Ranveer Singh demanding Rs 20 crore. The Mumbai Crime Branch had earlier issued a Look Out Circular against him over the threat to Singh.

A Film Industry on Alert

Police also accuse Boxer of threatening actor Salman Khan and comedian Kapil Sharma, along with other film personalities. These remain allegations. Details of the threats and any court findings have not been made public.

The Catch in California

ICE detained him in California. Reports say the action followed inputs from the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Special Task Force. Indian agencies are reportedly preparing to bring him home. His detention is being described as a blow to the gang’s operations abroad.

Files Waiting in Jaipur

Cases against him are registered at Narayan Vihar police station and other stations in Jaipur. If he is returned to India, these are likely to be among the first he must answer. The charges and sections of law have not been listed in the information available.

What Happens Next?

Will a US court allow his return to India, and how long might that take? Which Indian agency will question him first, and what will he reveal about the network? Will the Jaipur and Mumbai cases gain pace once he is in custody? And will the threats faced by film stars and businessmen ease, or will someone else take his place? The answers will show whether this arrest closes a chapter or only changes who is in charge.

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