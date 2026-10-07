“Learn Hindi Or Quit”: Zomato Supervisor’s Remark To Bengaluru Delivery Agent Sparks Backlash, Video Goes Viral

It began as a routine matter at work. Last week, at a warehouse in Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala, in Karnataka’s Bengaluru region, a shift manager reprimanded some workers over an official issue.

The workers had a request. They asked him to speak in Kannada, because they could not understand what he was saying.

“I Only Speak Hindi”

According to the report, the manager, Ashok Muttayy, said he did not know Kannada and spoke only Hindi.

A worker had been recording on a phone.

The Words On Camera

In the video, Ashok is heard telling the workers and other staff that if they wanted to work with him, they should learn Hindi, or else leave. He adds that he is not bothered.

The clip did not stay inside the warehouse. It spread widely on social media, and local Kannada groups reacted strongly.

Who Is Ashok Muttayy?

Police identify him as a 31-year-old shift manager from Malapalli in Andhra Pradesh. The warehouse where he works has been rented by Zomato, according to police.

The distinction matters. He is described as a warehouse shift manager, not a delivery agent.

Activists Gather At The Gate

After the video spread, a group of Kannada activists gathered outside the warehouse on Sunday. They demanded action against Ashok over his remarks.

Police Act On Their Own

Police registered a suo motu case, which means they filed it themselves without waiting for a complaint. They also filed a petition against the warehouse manager.

The source does not say what sections were applied or what the petition asks for.

An Apology

After police intervened, Ashok apologised for the incident.

The Bigger Question Behind A Small Argument

What began as a workplace disagreement escalated into a row over which language employees and managers should use to talk to each other. It is a question that surfaces repeatedly in Bengaluru, where a large workforce comes from different states.

Will the case against Ashok move forward, or end with the apology? Will Zomato or the warehouse operator speak out or take action against him? Will companies in Karnataka issue guidelines on workplace language? And will the workers who recorded the video face any consequences? The coming days may bring answers.

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