“Leave Me Alone”: Senior BJP Leader’s Wife, Engineer Son Among Dead in Yumuna Expressway Bus Fire

A bus travelling to Mahoba from Delhi caught fire midway. This tragic incident claimed the lives of a mother and her son. The deceased were identified as Sunita Gupta, wife of BJP district treasurer Neeraj Gupta of Charkhari, and her son Shashank Gupta.

Shashank was an engineer working with IndiGo Airlines, and he was returning home with his mother from Gurugram. They were travelling on a Raj Kalpana Travels bus that caught fire during its trip from Delhi to Mahoba. As per reports, Shashank’s mother, Sunita, had been living with him in Gurugram for nearly a month. She was undergoing treatment for her severe knee and leg pain.

Son Refused To Leave Mother Behind

The family of the deceased claimed that Shashank was sitting with his mother on the rear seat when the fire broke out. As smoke began filling the bus, panic spread among the passengers. According to reports, Shashank had a chance to escape the bus by breaking its window. But his love for his mother, who could not walk properly, held him back. He reportedly tried his best to save his mother, and that’s why he refused to leave alone.

According to reports, his mother and driver urged him to get out of the bus. He did not listen and stayed with her mother. He held his mother’s hand and kept trying to find ways to save her. Unfortunately, thick smoke eventually caused both of them to lose consciousness. Resultantly, both were trapped in the flames and died.

Family Alleges Bus Staff Negligence

The family has accused the bus driver and conductor of serious negligence. Relatives claimed that passengers had complained about a burning smell before the fire became uncontrollable. They alleged that the bus was not stopped in time.

The bodies were badly charred in the fire. The family reportedly identified them through their physical features and DNA examination. The exact cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to the deaths are subject to the ongoing investigation.

Mahoba Mourns Mother-Son Death

News of the tragedy triggered grief across Mahoba and Charkhari. Several BJP leaders and workers reached Neeraj Gupta’s residence to offer condolences. Former BJP MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel was also among those who met the grieving family. The deaths of Sunita and Shashank have left the family devastated.