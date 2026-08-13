Leh Earthquake: 5.5-Magnitude Tremor Jolts Ladakh Early Morning, No Damage Reported

The city of Leh was hit by an earthquake with an intensity of 5.5 on the Richter Scale at around 6 AM on Thursday as recorded by the National Centre for Seismology. This earthquake hit at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located near Leh, Ladakh. There were no reports of any injury or damage caused.

According to the data provided by the National Centre for Seismology, this earthquake occurred on August 13, 2026, at 6:05:15 AM. In the update provided on their Twitter handle (X), the National Centre for Seismology said, “EQ of M: 5.5, On: 13/08/2026 06:05:15 IST, Lat: 36.881 N, Long: 74.402 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh.”

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Leh, Ladakh, at 6:05 am today: National Centre for Seismology. pic.twitter.com/Y0SQ3mdhQE — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

Leh tremor was recorded close to the surface

The 10-kilometre depth is significant because earthquakes are classified partly on how deep they occur below the Earth’s surface. According to US Geological Survey data, earthquakes can originate anywhere from the surface to roughly 700 kilometres underground.

In scientific terms, this range is classified into three types: shallow, intermediate, and deep earthquakes. The Leh earthquake is a shallow earthquake because its recorded depth was only 10 kilometres.

Leh earthquake depth and the impact on ground shaking

Shallow earthquakes are relatively more hazardous than deep earthquakes since the seismic waves have to travel lesser distances before reaching the earth’s surface, which can result in more ground shaking in locations nearer to the epicentre.

This ground shaking could pose hazards for the construction of buildings and structures as well as cause casualties in some cases. However, in the context of the Leh earthquake, no information related to damage and casualties has been reported yet.

What the Leh quake means for the region

The Leh earthquake is an example of how the depth of an earthquake should be considered while estimating its potential effects. The size of an earthquake alone cannot decide the extent of damage, as other factors like the depth and location of the earthquake might also have an effect on it.

According to the most recent data released by the NCS, there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties due to the Leh earthquake. People from that region will still maintain a vigilant state of mind after the earthquake early in the morning.

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