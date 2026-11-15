Leopard Enters Uttarakhand House, Grabs Pet Dog Inside Bathroom; Family’s One Quick Move Traps the Predator Until Rescue Team Arrives

A leopard entering a residential house in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag triggered panic among residents after it entered a bathroom and attacked a pet dog. The incident took place in Sumari Market, where the wild animal suddenly entered a house and got trapped inside the bathroom. The family members were shocked to find a leopard inside their home. However, they managed to stay calm and acted quickly. They shut the bathroom door from outside, preventing the animal from escaping. The leopard remained trapped inside until forest officials arrived.

Following the incident, the family immediately informed the Forest Department. A joint team from the Forest Department and Animal Husbandry Department reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Leopard Attacks Dog Inside Bathroom in Rudraprayag

As per the available information, the leopard intruded into a domestic house in Sumari Market and directly moved into the bathroom, wherein a dog was found. The animal grabbed the dog, creating fear among the family members. But rather than confronting the leopard, they took safety measures by locking the bathroom door from the outside.

This saved the leopard from entering other rooms of the house and running away into the locality. With the information, the forest officials and veterinarians made the necessary arrangements for rescuing the animal. Though there were some challenges for the rescue team, they succeeded in trapping the leopard in the cage.

A leopard entered a house in Sumadi market in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, and attacked a dog, triggering panic among the family. The leopard reportedly dragged the dog into the washroom. The family managed to shut the door from outside, trapping the animal until a Forest Department team arrived and rescued it. — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) November 15, 2026

Joint Rescue Operation Brings Relief to Residents

The successful rescue was a big relief for the family and the rest of the people living in Sumari Market. Nevertheless, this has again made the people worried about increased movement of leopards in the residential areas of Rudraprayag. The local people reported that the movement of wild animals around their homes has become a matter of concern. They are especially worried about the security of children and elders.

Residents Demand Increased Forest Department Patrolling

In the aftermath of this incident, the local inhabitants have called upon the Forest Department to conduct patrolling in the region. Apart from that, people have also asked for constant surveillance of the wildlife movement in order to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. The leopard has been captured and locked up in a cage after being rescued.

This incident is another example of raising concerns among people who live in areas inhabited by both human beings and wildlife.