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Home > Regionals News > Leopard Injures Three In Rajasthan, Rushes Inside Liquor Shop As Dramatic Video Surfaces

Leopard Injures Three In Rajasthan, Rushes Inside Liquor Shop As Dramatic Video Surfaces

A leopard entered a liquor store in Rajasthan's Tonk district after attacking three people, triggering panic before forest officials tranquilised and rescued the animal after a nearly five-hour operation.

Leopard attack injures multiple people in Rajasthan's Tonk district (Image: X)
Leopard attack injures multiple people in Rajasthan's Tonk district (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-07-21 13:28 IST

A leopard that wandered into a busy market in Rajasthan’s Tonk district injured three people, including a forest volunteer, before taking shelter inside a liquor store and triggering a massive rescue operation on Monday morning. Reportedly, the incident unfolded around 8:45 am in Todaraisingh town, where the big cat was finally tranquilised after nearly five hours. Forest officials, a specialised team from Jaipur Zoo and police worked together to safely capture the animal, while locals trapped it inside the shop by pulling down the shutter from outside.

Rescue operation in Rajasthan ends after leopard is trapped inside liquor store

As per reports, the leopard was first spotted hiding in bushes near the town after local residents alerted forest officials. Forest volunteer Rakesh Mali went to inspect the area, but the animal suddenly attacked him, leaving him with injuries to his legs. It then ran nearly 400 metres into the market, creating panic among people.

Outside a liquor shop, the leopard attacked 40-year-old Fateh Lal Koli before rushing into the store. Inside, it mauled 25-year-old salesman Sanjay Gurjar, who managed to run out despite suffering injuries to his nose, back and other parts of his body. As the animal remained inside, locals quickly shut the shop from outside, trapping it and preventing further attacks.

Injured shifted as Rajasthan forest teams and Jaipur Zoo experts reach spot

Reports say that the injured were rushed to hospital. Rakesh Mali was treated locally, while Sanjay Gurjar and Fateh Lal Koli were referred to a higher medical centre because of the seriousness of their injuries.

Forest officials from Tonk, along with a specialised tranquilising team from Jaipur Zoo, reached the spot and launched the rescue. After nearly five hours, the leopard was safely sedated and taken to the Tonk forest division office for a medical examination.

Officials explain Rajasthan leopard movement after dramatic rescue

Reportedly, Senior Veterinary Officer Ashok Tanwar, who led the operation, said the animal was an adult male leopard. Having taken part in more than 60 wildlife rescue operations, he said this was the first time he had rescued a leopard from inside a liquor store.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Virendra Singh Krishniya said the forests around Todaraisingh have a significant leopard population and the animal had likely wandered into the Rajasthan town after straying from its natural habitat. The dramatic rescue drew a large crowd, prompting police to control onlookers and secure the area until the operation was completed safely.

Also Read: Sorry, Papa, I Tried’: Kanpur BTech Gold Medallist Takes His Own Life After Nearly 50 Government Job Attempts    

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Leopard Injures Three In Rajasthan, Rushes Inside Liquor Shop As Dramatic Video Surfaces
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Leopard Injures Three In Rajasthan, Rushes Inside Liquor Shop As Dramatic Video Surfaces
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