A terrifying leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district has left an entire village in fear. A six-year-old girl was attacked by a leopard while sleeping inside her house. The big cat entered the house in the middle of the night and tried to drag the child away. However, her mother’s quick action prevented a tragedy.

The incident took place around 3 AM in Eidgah Purwa village under the Sujauli police station area. The injured girl, identified as Divya, suffered serious injuries to her head, neck, ears and arm. She is currently undergoing treatment at Bahraich Medical College.

Leopard Enters House at 3 AM, Attacks Sleeping Girl

According to the information available, Divya was sleeping peacefully inside her house under a mosquito net on a traditional cot when the leopard entered the premises.

The animal reportedly jumped over a boundary wall and quietly made its way inside. It then attacked the sleeping child, grabbed her with its jaws and started dragging her towards the outside of the house. The family had no idea that a leopard had entered their home until the child’s mother heard some movement and suddenly woke up.

Mother Pulls Daughter Away From Leopard’s Jaws

The incident could have ended up being a very sad story. When the mother saw the leopard carrying her daughter away, she quickly sprang into action and went to rescue her daughter. She did not hesitate in any way, but grabbed hold of Divya and pulled her close to her. After a fight, she succeeded in saving her daughter from the leopard.

Girl Rushed to Bahraich Medical College After Attack

The attack by the leopard on the girl had caused injuries to her neck, head, ears and her arm. She was first admitted to a nearby hospital, but later doctors recommended that she be taken to Bahraich Medical College.

Three Previous Leopard Attacks Raise Fear Among Villagers

The last incident has led to panic and outrage among the people. The villagers are saying that this is not the first instance of a leopard entering this area and attacking villagers. According to the villagers, there have been three such attacks by this animal in the village before. Moreover, this animal has been reported to take away goats from houses tied outside them.

These repeated attacks have led to major concerns regarding the safety of the people, especially children. The villagers have shown their anger regarding the whole issue and asked questions from the forest department. After the last incident, the forest department has visited the place and started investigating the matter. They have also advised villagers to stay indoors at night.This incident shows the increasing fear of the villagers living near forests, where interactions with wildlife may prove fatal.