Leopard Snatches Child From Outside Home In Lakhimpur, Mother Chases It Screaming, Locals Blame Taparpurwa Forest Officials- What happened Next?

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Monday night after the animal dragged him away from outside his home in Toppurwa village. Amit was playing while his mother, Poonam Devi, cooked inside the house when the leopard emerged from nearby fields, grabbed him by the neck and fled towards a sugarcane field. Despite his mother’s screams and a search involving villagers and family members, the child was found dead nearly two hours later. His death has left the family devastated and sparked anger and fear across the village, which lies close to the forest.

Lakhimpur Kheri leopard attack: Child dragged away as mother rushes outside

Reports say that Amit lived with his father, Vinod Kumar, a grocery store owner, in the Bakkaspurwa neighbourhood of Toppurwa. The family also includes his mother, Poonam Devi, grandmother Madhuri and two other children.

Around 8 pm on Monday, Amit was playing outside their home when the leopard attacked him. Hearing her son scream, Poonam rushed outside, but the animal had already seized the boy and disappeared into the fields.

Her cries alerted nearby villagers, who joined the family in searching for Amit. The police and forest department were also informed, and the search began in the surrounding fields.

Lakhimpur Kheri boy found dead nearly two hours after search begins

As per reports, the search ended in tragedy when Amit’s body was discovered in a sugarcane field around one kilometre from his home, nearly two hours after the attack. The child had suffered severe injuries to his face, neck and left leg, and reports said parts of his body had been eaten by the leopard.

The news plunged the family into grief. Police took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The incident has heightened concerns over the safety of children in villages bordering forest areas.

Lakhimpur Kheri villagers demand action after alleged fourth attack

According to reports, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) and the concerned ranger reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. Angry villagers demanded more frequent forest patrols and the immediate capture of the leopard.

Residents claimed that this was the fourth leopard attack in the area in the past 10 days. They alleged that despite repeated incidents, effective steps had not been taken to prevent further attacks. However, these claims have not been officially confirmed.

Lakhimpur Kheri forest team launches combing operation to track leopard

Reportedly, Ranger Arun Srivastava confirmed that the child had been killed in a leopard attack. He said forest department teams were combing the area around the site and monitoring the animal’s movements.

According to Srivastava, cages will be installed to capture the leopard, and the department will make every effort to subdue it. Following Amit’s death, fear is growing among residents, particularly parents worried about their children’s safety.

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