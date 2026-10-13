Leopard Takes Away Minor Girl, Father Runs After To Save Her In Lakhimpur Kheri; Here’s How Seven-Year-Old Girl Disappeared Into Sugarcane Field

A seven-year-old girl was carried away by a leopard from her home in Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday night, triggering a search by police and villagers. Saniya was playing in the courtyard when the animal attacked her around 8 pm in Bojhiya village, under the Dhaurahara forest range, about 75 km from the district headquarters. Her father chased the leopard for nearly 200 metres, but it disappeared into a sugarcane field with the child.

How the leopard attacked the girl in Lakhimpur Kheri

As per reports, Saniya’s father, Sampat Giri, 50, works in agriculture. He returned from Gajiyapur market around 7 pm and had brought a banana for his daughter. While he was busy with some work at home, Saniya was playing outside in the courtyard. Her twin brother, Vikas, was inside the house when the leopard entered and seized her in its jaws.

After hearing his daughter’s screams, Sampat rushed after the animal and tried to rescue her. However, the leopard entered a sugarcane field in the darkness. Sampat raised an alarm, bringing family members and villagers to the spot.

Search for missing child continues in Lakhimpur Kheri

Reportedly, villagers launched a search for Saniya, but she could not be found. Her clothes were recovered from the sugarcane field, with no trace of the girl. Police from Padhua police station also reached the village and began searching the field and surrounding areas with the help of residents.

Station House Officer Mohit Pundir said the girl was being searched for. The search continued late into the night, as the incident left the village in panic.

Lakhimpur Kheri villagers angry over Forest Department delay

According to reports, residents expressed anger over the delay in the Forest Department’s response. According to villagers, the department’s team had not reached the spot even nearly four hours after the leopard took the child.

The attack has raised fear in Bojhiya village and the surrounding area. Villagers continued looking for Saniya while waiting for further developments.

Sampat has two children, Saniya and her twin brother Vikas. Their mother died around seven years ago. No further information about the girl’s whereabouts was available in the details provided.

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