Former CJI BR Gavai has written to President Droupadi Murmu, saying there is a “growing disregard for diversity, inclusion and merit in judicial appointments and transfers.” He alleges that recent collegium recommendations increasingly favour one community at the cost of marginalised groups. He claims a community making up less than five per cent of the country’s population has secured over 40 per cent representation in the Supreme Court in the recent past. He wants the President to step in, saying the situation needs remedial measures from the executive, Parliament and the judiciary. He also marked a copy of the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Gavai pointed to Article 124(2) of the Constitution, which gives the President the power to appoint Supreme Court judges. Over the decades, he noted, convention has made collegium recommendations decisive. “I am constrained to voice my dissent and disappointment,” he wrote. He said the collegium’s influence does not make it unaccountable, and that the President’s office has a constitutional duty to preserve and defend the Constitution.

Data in the letter shows how judicial appointments have tilted towards the general category

Gavai cited figures given by Meghwal in the Rajya Sabha in March 2025. Of the 715 High Court judges appointed since 2018, 22 were from Scheduled Castes, 16 from Scheduled Tribes, 89 from Other Backward Classes and 37 from minorities. Gavai noted that roughly three out of every four appointees came from the general category.

He also looked at appointments between January 2021 and January 2026. Forward communities got close to 80 per cent of the posts. OBCs, who may make up 40 to 50 per cent of the population, got less than 14 per cent. He added a historical point from a study by Professor George Gadbois. Between 1950 and 1989, a community making up about one-nineteenth of the population held over a third of Supreme Court judgeships. Gavai said the Court’s profile has changed little since, partly because of persistent social networks, familiarity and unexamined notions of who “looks like” a Supreme Court judge.

What Gavai says he did differently on judicial appointments in the collegium

Gavai said that during his time in the collegium, he always followed the principles of diversity and inclusion for High Court and Supreme Court elevations. He sought adequate representation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, minorities, women and people from forward communities. He stressed he is not against any section of society, and that forward candidates were duly considered. His aim, he said, was always a balance between all sections.

Recent events, however, have created a perception that one section is being favoured to the exclusion of marginalised groups and women. “Compelling circumstances” now support the view that recommendations are increasingly made “with a focus on appeasing and rewarding a single community,” he said. He added that the executive and the legislature have in the past asked the collegium and High Courts to consider candidates from marginalised sections to restore balance.

Two transfers that Gavai says raise questions about merit and judicial appointments

Gavai also questioned recent transfers. He described a case where a Chief Justice was moved from one High Court to a smaller one, then recommended as Chief Justice of a prominent High Court. At the same time, a meritorious and hard-working Chief Justice was sent to a smaller High Court to make way. Gavai said he was part of the collegium that recommended the first Chief Justice’s transfer to the smaller court, and later headed the collegium when the second transfer was recommended. He said he knows the factors behind it but will not reveal them, citing propriety and judicial discipline.

In another case, he said, a judge was transferred from his parent High Court “on punitive consideration” and was later “rewarded” with the post of Chief Justice of a large and prominent High Court. He urged the President to take note and act as she sees fit, so that the constitutional duty of equal representation in the judiciary is met.

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