LG Sinha Approves Key Amendments to J&K Industrial Land Policy 2021-30: Why Rs 4,000 Crore Projects Get a Push

Some significant amendments have been made to the Industrial Land Allotment Policy of Jammu & Kashmir 2021-30. These amendments have been introduced with an intention to ease the land allotment process. These amendments have been made by the Administrative Council headed by the Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, of the region. This decision has come based on suggestions provided for the existing policy. These amendments would prove useful in clarifying certain aspects of the policy.

J&K Amends Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30: Mega Projects Worth Rs 4,000 Crore to Get Priority

One of the key changes focuses on large investments with strategic importance to the J&K economy. Under the amended policy, the government may allot industrial land on a “preferential basis” to mega projects. Such projects must have a minimum capital investment of Rs 4,000 crore. The investment calculation will exclude the cost of land and working capital.

The move is expected to make J&K more attractive for large-scale industrial projects. It could also help the government target investments that can have a wider economic impact.

Policy Changes Aim to Simplify Land Allotment

The latest amendments are based on feedback on the existing Industrial Land Allotment Policy. The government has sought to remove ambiguity around different clauses. The objective is to create a clearer framework for investors and authorities. A simpler land allotment process can also reduce delays for businesses seeking industrial land in the Union Territory.

J&K Amends Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30: Focus On Investment and Economic Growth

The policy changes come as J&K seeks to strengthen its industrial base and attract bigger investments. Giving priority to mega projects with investments of at least Rs 4,000 crore could help bring large businesses and strategic industries to the region. The government is also looking to balance investment promotion with a more streamlined system for industrial land allocation. The amendments are therefore expected to play a role in shaping J&K’s industrial growth over the coming years.