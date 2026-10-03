LGBTQ Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead In Amritsar: Two Men On Bike Fire At Makeup Artist, Viral Video Surfaces

Punjabi influencer and makeup artist Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar on Saturday evening. The LGBTQ personality was reportedly attacked by two unidentified men riding a motorcycle.

Sandhu was found lying on the road after suffering a gunshot wound. He was reportedly taken to a hospital but died on the way. A video showing Sandhu lying on the road has also surfaced on social media. Police have started an investigation into the shooting.

“Two unidentified men fired at him around 6 pm,” said Sirivennela, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. The police are currently trying to identify the attackers and establish the motive behind the shooting.

Who Was Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu, whose full first name was Madhusudan, was a well-known face on social media. He had built a following through Instagram reels, viral videos and appearances on podcasts. Sandhu often spoke about makeup, films, lifestyle and pop culture. He also openly discussed gender issues, LGBTQ+ acceptance and social attitudes.

He had faced homophobic trolling on social media on several occasions. Sandhu had spoken openly about his identity and responded to criticism by saying, “God had made me the way I am”.

Apart from social media, Sandhu had also worked in the fashion and film industry. He reportedly began his career as a stylist and assistant costume designer. His work took him to Punjab as well as Mumbai. He later appeared in some Punjabi films, including the ‘Oye Bhole Oye’ series.

Mad Sandhu Faced Online Trolling Over His Identity

Sandhu’s public presence often focused on self-expression and acceptance. His social media content included fashion, makeup and luxury lifestyle posts. He also used his platform to comment on social norms and LGBTQ+ issues.

His murder has brought renewed attention to the safety of public figures from marginalised communities. Police, however, have not yet established whether Sandhu’s social media presence or identity was linked to the shooting.

Similar Murder Of Influencer In Punjab

Sandhu’s murder comes more than a year after the killing of another social media influencer, Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi. Kumari was murdered in June 2025 after she was allegedly lured from her Ludhiana home on the pretext of a paid brand promotion.

Police later accused Amritpal Singh Mehron, described as a radical Nihang Sikh vigilante, and his associates of orchestrating the killing. The police probe found that Kumari’s social media content was allegedly described as “immoral” and “vulgar” by those accused.

Mehron reportedly later justified the killing in a video message before fleeing to the UAE. He was deported to India and arrested at Delhi airport on April 10, 2026. A Bathinda court has since framed murder charges against him.