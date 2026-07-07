Liquor Ban Ineffective in Bihar? Jehanabad Sadar Hospital Doctor, Staff Caught Drinking Alcohol On Camera | Video

Video footage depicting a government doctor along with other hospital workers drinking alcohol has sparked a row in Jehanabad even as the authenticity of the video has not been confirmed by authorities. This video footage which has gone viral on social networking sites is said to capture Dr AK Nanda, a physician from Sadar Hospital, along with some other hospital employees seen having alcohol in their glasses and bottles. Yet, no information on the date and place where the footage was taken is available to anyone yet.





Jehanabad video remains unverified as officials await probe

No official statement has been issued so far by the Health Department or the Jehanabad district administration. Authorities have said it would be premature to draw conclusions about the video’s authenticity, the identities of those seen in it, or the circumstances surrounding the incident before the inquiry is completed.

If the investigation confirms that government doctors or employees consumed alcohol, it could become a serious issue under Bihar’s prohibition policy as well as government service conduct rules.

Jehanabad controversy fuels debate over liquor ban enforcement

There have been a lot of debates that have followed after the posting of the video since the citizens were not able to comprehend how liquor could still be available despite the total ban on such drinks in the state.

People on social media are raising questions about the source of the alcohol and whether prohibition is being effectively enforced. However, officials have stressed that these questions can only be answered after the investigation and an official report.

Jehanabad administration yet to establish facts behind viral clip

For now, the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified. The Jehanabad administration has not confirmed the location, timing, or identities shown in the footage. The investigation report and an official statement are awaited, and the actual facts of the case will become clear only after the inquiry is completed.

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