Live-In Couple Wanted Child So Badly They Allegedly Kidnapped a 5-Month-Old; Arrested at Morena Temple

A couple living together from the state of Madhya Pradesh has been taken into custody for kidnapping an infant who was barely five months old from outside the Mathura railway station. According to the police, it all happened due to their desire to have their own child.

Caught At A Temple In Morena

Praveen Tiwari, the Circle Officer, explained that when the complaint was received, his men worked quickly to recover the child and return him safely to his parents. Sanjeev and Seema, the two arrested, have been cohabiting without ever getting married. Police picked them up around 7:10 on Friday morning at a temple in Basaiya village in Morena district. They had just returned from a pilgrimage when the team closed in.

What Led Seema To Sanjeev?

Seema works as a midwife at the district hospital in Morena. She got married back in 2018, but things fell apart because she couldn’t have kids, and her husband allegedly made her life miserable over it before walking out. That’s when she moved in with Sanjeev. The two have been together for three years now, living as a couple without ever formalising it with marriage.

A Palmist’s Words Set Things In Motion

Police say the couple reached Mathura the Saturday before, planning to visit a few temples in the area, and were staying somewhere close to Mathura Junction. At the station, a palmist took one look at Seema’s hand and told her she was destined to have a child. That prediction seems to have stuck with her.

A day later, on Sunday, they crossed paths with Devshankar Mishra, his wife Gauri and their two kids, a family from Unnao who’d been sleeping under a tin shed near Gate Number 2 of the station. Sanjeev and Seema got friendly with them and started spending time nearby. Gauri, though, wasn’t fully convinced by the pair and kept an eye on them. Her instincts turned out to be right. On Tuesday, the moment they got a chance, the couple allegedly picked up the sleeping infant from beside his mother and ran.

Tracing Them Back To Morena

When the kidnapping case came to light, the Mathura police started working immediately to track their moves through CCTV camera footage and other surveillance measures. This brought them to Morena, where the police stormed into the temple and arrested the couple while taking back the kid.

Tiwari confirmed the baby is back with his parents, unharmed, and that the accused are being charged under the relevant sections before being sent to jail.

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