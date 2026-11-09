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Home > Regionals News > Live-In Girlfriend Murders Boyfrriends In West Bengal; His Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds, Her Neck Scratched – Why Did She Kill Him?

Live-In Girlfriend Murders Boyfrriends In West Bengal; His Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds, Her Neck Scratched – Why Did She Kill Him?

A 25-year-old man, Sarthak Sarkar, was stabbed to death in his Narendrapur rented flat. Police arrested his live-in partner and her mother.

25-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death, Live-In Partner Arrested (Image: X)
25-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death, Live-In Partner Arrested (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 11:33 IST

A 25-year-old man was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside his rented flat in Narendrapur, West Bengal, on Saturday night. Police have arrested his 24-year-old live-in partner, Sanchalika Basu, and her mother, Moumita Basu, as prime suspects. The victim, identified as Sarthak Sarkar, was living in Garia in South 24 Parganas district. His body was found on the bed after neighbours reportedly heard an argument between the couple.

An officer said, “Sarthak Sarkar was stabbed inside his rented flat in the Narendrapur area. Other residents of the multi-storey building said they heard Sarkar quarrelling with his live-in partner Sanchalika Basu, 24, and later found him lying on his bed with multiple wounds. Sarkar was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.”

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What happened inside the West Bengal rented flat?

According to police, Sarthak’s father and sister, who live in Barasat in North 24 Parganas, could not reach him over the phone for several hours on Saturday evening. Sanchalika later informed his sister that he had been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The family then travelled to Garia and sought help from neighbours to enter the flat. Doctors found stab wounds on Sarthak’s shoulder and upper body.

West Bengal police find scratch marks on partner’s neck

Police also found scratch marks on Sanchalika’s neck, which the officer said indicated a struggle during the alleged murder.

“Some scratch marks were found on Sanchalika Basu’s neck, indicating a struggle during the alleged murder,” the officer added.

Partner and mother arrested as West Bengal police seal flat

Sanchalika and her mother Moumita were arrested on Sunday following charges filed by Sarthak’s family. Police sent the body for post-mortem examination to establish the cause and time of death.

The officer added, “The body was sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause and time of death. Sanchalika and her mother Moumita Basu were arrested on Sunday based on charges filed by the victim’s family.”

Police have sealed the rented flat and launched an investigation into the West Bengal murder case.

Also Read: Watch Video: 30-40 People Enter Ram Mandir In Mumbai, Tear Down Pictures Of Bajrangbali; Threaten ‘We Will Chop You’ To Security Guard – What Happened?    

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Live-In Girlfriend Murders Boyfrriends In West Bengal; His Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds, Her Neck Scratched – Why Did She Kill Him?
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Live-In Girlfriend Murders Boyfrriends In West Bengal; His Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds, Her Neck Scratched – Why Did She Kill Him?

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Live-In Girlfriend Murders Boyfrriends In West Bengal; His Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds, Her Neck Scratched – Why Did She Kill Him?

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Live-In Girlfriend Murders Boyfrriends In West Bengal; His Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds, Her Neck Scratched – Why Did She Kill Him?
Live-In Girlfriend Murders Boyfrriends In West Bengal; His Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds, Her Neck Scratched – Why Did She Kill Him?
Live-In Girlfriend Murders Boyfrriends In West Bengal; His Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds, Her Neck Scratched – Why Did She Kill Him?
Live-In Girlfriend Murders Boyfrriends In West Bengal; His Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds, Her Neck Scratched – Why Did She Kill Him?
Live-In Girlfriend Murders Boyfrriends In West Bengal; His Body Found With Multiple Stab Wounds, Her Neck Scratched – Why Did She Kill Him?

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