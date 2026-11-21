An 18-year-old boy was allegedly brutally murdered by his mother’s live-in partner inside their rented apartment in Bengaluru. In another horrifying twist, the accused allegedly locked the boy’s mother inside a room after attacking her and kept her trapped for four days.

The shocking incident took place on the night of November 16 at SRRK Tulasi Apartments in Raghavendra Layout, Padmanabhanagar. The accused, identified as Sudeep, allegedly attacked the woman and her son, Soham Das, with a hammer and a knife. The crime came to light only on November 19, when the landlord and police entered the apartment.

Frequent Domestic Fights Raised Neighbours’ Concerns

According to the landlord, the couple had been living in the rented apartment since October 2024. Over the past six months, neighbours had repeatedly complained about frequent fights between them.

On November 16, the landlord received another complaint about a domestic dispute inside the flat. However, around an hour later, the apartment’s security guard informed him that everything had become quiet and there was no disturbance. At the time, nobody suspected that something much more horrifying had happened inside the apartment.

Landlord Finds Bloodstains, Woman Screams For Help

Four days later, on November 19, the landlord visited the apartment after receiving no response to his calls and knocks. He then contacted a friend of the woman after getting her number from a neighbour. Both decided to approach the police.

At around 11 pm, the landlord and police reached the apartment with a locksmith and forced open the door. What they discovered left everyone shocked. There were bloodstains on the floor and walls. They also heard a woman screaming from inside a locked room. The woman, identified as Seema Das, was eventually rescued.

Mother Accuses Partner Of Murdering Her Son

After being freed, Seema allegedly told the police that her live-in partner, Sudeep, had attacked her and her son with a hammer and knife between 9 pm and 11 pm on November 16. She alleged that he murdered her 18-year-old son and also attempted to kill her before locking her inside a room.

Police later discovered Soham’s body inside the apartment’s bathroom. Banashankari police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder and attempted murder.