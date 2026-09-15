Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 15-09-2026 LIVE: Sthree Sakthi (SS.537) Tuesday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Today 15-09-2026 LIVE Updates| Sthree Sakthi (SS.537) Result LIVE: The winning numbers for Sthree Sakthi (SS.537) haven’t been published yet. The draw will be live from 2:55 pm with the official result out at 4:30 pm, so I can’t pull actual ticket numbers right now. Here’s a synopsis and intro you can use, written so the numbers slot in once declared.

Kerala Lottery Winner: Kerala Lottery Result 15-09-2026 , Full List of Sthree Sakthi ( SS.537 ) Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Agent Name:

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 30 Lakh

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Agent name –

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Agent name-



Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000 – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..



Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No– Waiting..

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – Waiting..

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 15-09-2026 : Prize structure of Sthree Sakthi ( SS.537 ) Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Steps To Check Your Result

Visit the official Kerala State Lotteries website at keralalotteries.com, or use the Directorate’s own result portal

Look for the Suvarna Keralam SK.69 result link for the draw held on September 4, 2026

Open the result PDF or the live result page to view the full prize list

Match your ticket’s series letter, RN, RO, RP, RR, RS, RT, RU, RV, RW, RX, RY or RZ, against the winning series shown

Check your complete ticket number against the first, second and third prize numbers, since these apply across all series

For the fourth prize onward, match only the last four digits of your ticket, as these are common across every series

Cross-verify your ticket against the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette, since the online result is meant only for quick reference

How To Claim Your Prize

Prizes up to Rs 5,000 can be claimed at any authorised Kerala lottery retailer by showing the winning ticket

Prizes above Rs 5,000 need to be submitted along with valid ID proof, such as Aadhaar or PAN card, at a district lottery office or a designated bank branch

A claim form must be filled out, and a copy of the bank passbook may be required for direct transfer of the prize money

Tickets must be surrendered within 30 days of the result declaration for prizes under Rs 1 lakh

Bigger wins, including the top three prizes, typically need to be claimed through the Director of State Lotteries office in Thiruvananthapuram within 90 days, along with the required tax paperwork

Any prize over Rs 10,000 attracts TDS under income tax rules

Sign the back of the ticket right after the result is out and keep it safe to avoid complications during the claims process

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

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