Live Location, Temple Trip, Murder: How Andhra Police Cracked Man’s Killing By Wife’s Lover

A temple trip in Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of Amavasya allegedly ended in a brutal murder after a 19-year-old woman, her alleged lover and two other men were arrested for killing her husband in Chittoor district. Police alleged the crime was carefully planned, with the woman convincing her husband to visit a hilltop temple before allegedly sharing their live location throughout the journey so the attackers could track them. Investigators said CCTV footage, mobile phone records, location data and other technical evidence helped crack the case within hours. The victim’s young daughter was also present during the incident, making the case even more shocking.

Reportedly, the victim, 23-year-old Ramesh, was from Sulagiri in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district. He had married 19-year-old Hasini, a resident of Shantipuram, about two years ago. The couple had a young daughter, while Ramesh worked for a private company in Hosur. Although relatives believed the marriage was normal, investigators alleged Hasini had remained in a relationship with her childhood friend, 20-year-old Yugandhar, even after getting married. Police claimed the two eventually decided to kill Ramesh.

Temple trip in Andhra Pradesh allegedly became the setting for a carefully planned murder plot

Reports say that, as per police, Hasini persuaded Ramesh to visit the Sri Malleshwara Swamy Temple atop Mallappa Konda in Gudupalle mandal, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday to seek blessings on Amavasya. As the family travelled with their daughter, investigators alleged Hasini repeatedly shared their live location with Yugandhar over the phone, allowing him and the other accused to monitor every movement and prepare for the attack.

Police believe the murder plan was carried out near the third hairpin bend on the hill road. Investigators suspect Hasini deliberately dropped her handbag on the road, prompting Ramesh to stop his motorcycle. At that moment, Yugandhar and his associates allegedly came out from hiding. Police said the men chased Ramesh for nearly 100 metres into a nearby forest before attacking him with sharp weapons and killing him. Repotedly, “the killing allegedly took place while the couple’s daughter was nearby,” said the police.

CCTV footage and digital evidence helped Andhra Pradesh police unravel the conspiracy within hours

The case in Andhra Pradesh began unfolding after Hasini’s mother approached the police when her daughter and granddaughter failed to return home. During the investigation, officers examined CCTV cameras installed along the temple route. The footage allegedly showed Ramesh riding towards the temple with Hasini on his motorcycle.

According to reports, police said another CCTV clip later showed Hasini leaving the area on the victim’s motorcycle with two other men, raising immediate suspicion. Investigators then analysed mobile phone records, location data and other technical evidence. The digital trail led police to Ramesh’s body and helped identify those allegedly involved in the crime. Police have since arrested Hasini, her alleged lover Yugandhar and two other alleged accomplices in connection with the murder.

Fresh child marriage angle emerges as Andhra Pradesh police widen the probe

Apart from the murder investigation, police are also looking into another allegation that surfaced during the probe in Andhra Pradesh. Investigators said villagers claimed Hasini was a minor and studying in Class 9 when she married Ramesh around two years ago.

As per reports, police said they are verifying those claims. If the allegations are found to be true, investigators said separate proceedings under child marriage laws could also be initiated. The murder investigation in Andhra Pradesh is continuing as police examine all evidence and verify every aspect of the case, including the child marriage claims, while the four accused remain under arrest.

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