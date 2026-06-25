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Home > Regionals News > ‘Lived Like Orphan’: Bengaluru Woman Techie After Murdering Her Parents And Sister

‘Lived Like Orphan’: Bengaluru Woman Techie After Murdering Her Parents And Sister

After her arrest, Shwetha told Bengaluru police that she "lived like an orphan and hated her mother." She also allegedly admitted to police that she attacked her parents and sister with a knife as her alleged partner in Crime, Kenneth, watched helplessly.

Police found out that Shwetha was living with Kenneth while the duo were pursuing their B.Tech. (AI Image)
Police found out that Shwetha was living with Kenneth while the duo were pursuing their B.Tech. (AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Thu 2026-06-25 13:09 IST

The Bengaluru Police Have arrested techie Shwetha, who is accused of murdering her parents along with her boyfriend, from a hotel room in Puducherry on Wednesday. Her arrest comes two days after she and her live-in partner allegedly murdered her parents and sister at the couple’s Seegehalli apartment in east Bengaluru. Shwetha’s Live-in partner Kenneth is still absconding.

After her arrest, Shwetha told Bengaluru police that she “lived like an orphan and hated her mother.” She also allegedly admitted to police that she attacked her parents and sister with a knife as her alleged partner in Crime, Kenneth, watched helplessly.

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Cops refute Shwetha’s version 

Police have said multiple stab injuries on all victims indicate that more than one person was involved in the attack.

The accused duo had escaped from their flat after stabbing to death Swetha’s father Somasundar, mother Muthulakshmi and sister Supriya.

“My mother never gave us the freedom that we deserved. Right from high school days till the end of engineering studies, I lived the life of a prisoner. My friends and classmates would often tease me and also sympathise with me over my condition. I lived like an orphan. This made me hate my mother,’ Shwetha reportedly told police.

Preliminary probe revealed that Shwetha disliked her family, particularly her mother who disapproved of her live-in relationship and the fact that she took more than Rs 30 lakh in bank loans without informing her parents.

Shwetha’s personal diary reveals she was distressed

The police have also reportedly recovered a personal diary of Shwetha, wherein she reportedly wrote experiences suggesting she was under the stress. 

During the course of investigation, police found out that Shwetha was living with Kenneth while the duo were pursuing their B.Tech from a private college. The accused duo also resigned from their jobs to start their own business. 

Also Read: Why Did NCERT Introduce ‘Emergency’ in Class 9 Books After 50 Years? Check New Syllabus

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‘Lived Like Orphan’: Bengaluru Woman Techie After Murdering Her Parents And Sister
Tags: Bengaluru crime newsBengaluru newsBengaluru triple murderKennethtechie Shwetha

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‘Lived Like Orphan’: Bengaluru Woman Techie After Murdering Her Parents And Sister

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‘Lived Like Orphan’: Bengaluru Woman Techie After Murdering Her Parents And Sister
‘Lived Like Orphan’: Bengaluru Woman Techie After Murdering Her Parents And Sister
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