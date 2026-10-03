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Home > Regionals News > Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed

Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed

Students at Centurion University’s Jatni campus in Odisha protested over alleged poor hostel food quality after claims of a lizard and earlier complaints about cockroaches in meals.

Lizard found in Centurian University hostel meal, student protest (Photo: X)
Lizard found in Centurian University hostel meal, student protest (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-03 19:00 IST

Tension was reported at the Centurion University campus in Jatni, Odisha, after students protested over the quality of food served at their hostel. The students alleged that they had repeatedly complained about the food. However, they claimed that their concerns were not addressed properly.

The situation reportedly escalated after students allegedly found a lizard in the hostel food. Students also claimed that a cockroach had earlier been found in a meal. The allegations triggered anger among the students. Several of them gathered to protest and demanded action over the quality of food being served on campus.

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Students Share Videos Of Food On Social Media

During the protest, some students recorded videos of the food served at the hostel. The videos were later shared on social media. Students said they had been demanding better food quality for some time. They also questioned why their earlier complaints had not led to sufficient action.

The protest continued for several hours. As tensions rose, reports also emerged of some students allegedly damaging property on the campus.

Jatni Police Reach University Campus

After receiving information about the situation, Jatni police reached the university campus. Police officials attempted to control the situation and speak to the protesting students. Additional police personnel were deployed on the campus as a precaution. The presence of police helped bring the situation under control. Officials also assured the students that their complaints would be looked into.

University Holds Talks With Students

The university administration has also started discussions with the students over their concerns. The talks are focused on the alleged problems with hostel food and other complaints raised by the students. The administration is expected to examine the concerns before taking further action. For now, police deployment remains on the campus. The allegations regarding the hostel food are also being examined.

The claim that a lizard was found in the food has not been independently confirmed and will need to be established through the ongoing inquiry.

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Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed
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Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed

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Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed
Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed
Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed
Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed
Lizard In Food? Students Protest Over Hostel Meals At Odisha University, Ask ‘What Are We Eating?’, Police Deployed

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