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Home > Regionals News > Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles

Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles

The Allahabad High Court ruled that finance companies cannot use force or private recovery agents to seize vehicles over loan defaults, directing HDB Financial Services to release a transporter’s vehicle.

Allahabad High Court (Image: X)
Allahabad High Court (Image: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 16:51 IST

A transporter was intercepted while driving his own goods carrier and, he says, had it taken away by recovery agents. The High Court has now ruled on what a lender may and may not do.

A Goods Carrier Stopped On The Road

In 2023, Sadab Ahmad bought a goods carrier vehicle with finance from HDB Financial Services Limited. On August 9, according to his petition, he was driving it when men acting for the company intercepted him and seized the vehicle. The Court was told it was taken at gunpoint.

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Ahmad said he had paid his dues regularly and had already cleared 31 of 45 instalments.

A Different Reason Is Given Later

Afterwards, Ahmad said, the company told him the vehicle had not been seized over his own loan. The reason, he was told, was that he had stood guarantor for another person’s vehicle loan.

The Company’s Case

HDB Financial Services told the Court that Ahmad’s account was linked to his brother’s, who had committed severe default on his EMIs. It said arbitration proceedings were started against the brother, a final award was passed, and he still failed to produce the vehicle.

The company also said Ahmad himself had defaulted and that 30 of his post dated cheques bounced, leading to the termination of his loan account.

What The Court Noticed

A Division Bench of Justices JJ Munir and Indrajeet Shukla found that the company had started arbitration against the brother but had not followed the same procedure with Ahmad. It noted that the arbitrator had allowed the company to seize the brother’s vehicle with police aid, but had not given it a free hand to hire private goons.

The Bench also found that Ahmad had paid his instalments regularly and had paid the charges when cheques bounced. It questioned why the company seized the vehicle at gunpoint instead of starting arbitration and seeking interim orders, as it had done in the brother’s case.

“Parties Legislate For Themselves”? Not Quite

The judgment, passed on October 26, said that a contract’s terms cannot be stretched so far that parties decide a dispute and execute the decision themselves as if they were judicial or quasi judicial bodies.

The Court said that allowing a finance company to seize a vehicle by force would virtually arm a private party with the coercive authority of the State. It accepted that a hire purchase agreement gives the lender an enforceable right to the vehicle, but said the right must be enforced through a process known to law, and not by force using goons styled as agents. Recovery agents, it said, cannot waylay a hirer or driver and take a vehicle at gunpoint.

It added that the Supreme Court has protected finance companies from criminal prosecution in such cases, but that this does not allow force simply because a clause permits seizure.

Why Legitimacy Matters

The Bench observed that it is the order of a court or arbitral tribunal, backed by an impartial State authority to keep the peace, that separates a private act of self help from invoking the process of law.

The Orders

The Court allowed Ahmad’s petition with costs of Rs 10,000. It directed the company to release the vehicle without any precondition. It also asked the company to restructure the loan so Ahmad can pay fresh instalments with the usual interest, but no penal or extraordinary interest.

If he defaults again, the Court said, the company may act strictly within the law by approaching a civil court or the arbitrator.

A Remark On The Police And The District Magistrate

The Court questioned the police for their inaction, observing that they seemed confounded by judicial rulings that say a finance company has a right to repossess under its contract.

Ahmad had approached the company, the police and the District Magistrate after the seizure. The Court said the District Magistrate could have done little. It also said the case was essentially a civil dispute, but carried a public law element because an offence was committed by seizing the vehicle at gunpoint through an organised agency of recovery agents. In its words, Ahmad should have gone to a civil judge, though litigants regard civil courts as weak. It also made a pointed remark about the District Magistrate’s office being a colonial legacy.

Who Appeared

Advocates Gulshad Ali and Syed Ahmed Faizan represented the petitioner. Standing Counsel Awadhesh Chandra Srivastava appeared for the State. Advocate Amit Shukla represented HDB Financial Services.

What Happens Next?

Will finance companies change how they send recovery agents after this ruling? Will the police now act when a vehicle is seized by force? Will HDB Financial Services accept the order or challenge it? And will other borrowers use this judgment to push back?

For lenders, the message is that a default can be enforced, but only through a court or tribunal.

Also Read: Chhath Puja Rush In Delhi: Traffic Restrictions On November 15-16, Police Warn Commuters Of Road Closures And Diversions

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Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles

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Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles

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Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles

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Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles
Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles
Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles
Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles
Loan Default Is No Licence To Use Muscle Power: Allahabad High Court Warns Finance Firms Against Using Goons To Seize Vehicles

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