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Home > Regionals News > Love Affair With Son-In-Law: Mother Of Five Caught With Him, Children Arrive, Create Ruckus In UP

Love Affair With Son-In-Law: Mother Of Five Caught With Him, Children Arrive, Create Ruckus In UP

Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, sees a family uproar over allegations of a woman living with her son-in-law as police investigate the dispute.

Mainpuri woman-son-in-law dispute triggers family uproar (Image: X)
Mainpuri woman-son-in-law dispute triggers family uproar (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 10:22 IST

Family differences on whether there was a love affair between the lady and her son-in-law led to a big scandal in Khargjit Nagar within the Mainpuri Kotwali district in Uttar Pradesh. The woman, who is said to be a mother of five kids, visited this place to see her relatives when this incident was revealed. Allegedly, there were complaints raised about her having an affair with her son-in-law and living with him. It was also reported that the woman and her son-in-law decided to stay together, but it has not been confirmed yet.

Mainpuri dispute in Uttar Pradesh draws crowd after allegations surface

The woman is reportedly from the area under Ghiroor police station in Uttar Pradesh. Her son-in-law is said to be a resident of Sonai Ashokpur village, which falls under Kurawali police station. The two were reportedly in Khargjit Nagar to visit relatives when the alleged affair became the reason for a confrontation among family members.

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The matter soon became a cause of much agitation. Once the children of the lady came to know about it, they gathered at the spot and started to protest against it and create an uproar. With the news spreading, a huge number of people gathered at the place of the conflict in Uttar Pradesh.

Police arrive at the spot in Uttar Pradesh amid family clash

As per reports, this led to the Kotwali police coming to the spot after receiving the information regarding the sensitive issue. The policemen then got the situation under control and started questioning the people involved in the conflict.

Police officials then started looking into the allegations and the circumstances behind the confrontation. The incident has since drawn attention in the Uttar Pradesh area because of the unusual nature of the family dispute and the claims involving the woman and her son-in-law.

Statements recorded as Uttar Pradesh police continue probe

Reportedly, Police officials said the entire incident is being thoroughly investigated. Statements from the concerned parties are being recorded to understand what happened and why the dispute escalated.

The reason behind the clash and the magnitude of the allegations can be known only after the investigation is completed. As of now, the Uttar Pradesh Police are investigating the claims made by the individuals, whereas the matter is continuing to attract a lot of debate in the region.

The decision taken by the lady and her son-in-law to live together is just an allegation. The allegations made by the Police have yet to be proven, and more information will come to light during the investigation in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Love Marriage Turns Into Kidnap Chase: Rajasthan Family Sends Men To Abduct 21-Year-Old Daughter From Bengaluru; SUV Crash Leaves 6 Hurt    

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Love Affair With Son-In-Law: Mother Of Five Caught With Him, Children Arrive, Create Ruckus In UP
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Love Affair With Son-In-Law: Mother Of Five Caught With Him, Children Arrive, Create Ruckus In UP

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Love Affair With Son-In-Law: Mother Of Five Caught With Him, Children Arrive, Create Ruckus In UP
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