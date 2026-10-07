Love Couple Livestreamed Their Hanging On Instagram In Dahod, Families Among 50 Viewers Watched, Why Travelled 20 km From Different Villages?

On October 4, a young man in his early 20s and a girl below 18 started an Instagram live from a forested area on the outskirts of Hirapur village in Singwad, in Gujarat’s Dahod district.

At least 57 people watched. Police say the couple allegedly took their own lives. The video has since become a crucial part of the investigation.

Twenty Kilometres From Home

The two came from separate villages in a neighbouring taluka. Senior police officers say they travelled roughly 20 km before going live.

Why they chose that spot is not known. Police have not offered an explanation, and it would be wrong to guess.

The Viewers Who Knew Them

Some of those watching were members of the couple’s own families. After seeing what was happening on screen, they alerted the police. They contacted the police station in the district under whose jurisdiction their villages fall.

Police teams were mobilised at once.

A Race Against Signal And Distance

The teams rushed to find the couple, but the response became a race they could not win. Poor network connectivity made it hard to track the stream, and the exact location was difficult to pin down.

A senior officer said the team was dispatched immediately, but by the time police reached the spot, the two had already taken the extreme step.

What The Police Say

Karan Panna, Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Police of Limkheda division, told The Indian Express that the investigation is on. He said that, prima facie, it was a spontaneous act, and that the circumstances suggest the families opposed the relationship.

A case of accidental death has been registered. He said the next steps will depend on what the investigation finds.

The Last Formalities

A police team from the local station reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The bodies were sent for postmortem and handed to the families on Monday for the final rites.

The livestream and the couple’s phones are likely to be examined as evidence. Several questions remain. Did anyone who watched also report the stream to Instagram? How quickly can police act when a live broadcast shows someone in crisis? Could better network coverage in rural areas have changed the outcome? And what support will the two families receive now? The answers may shape how such emergencies are handled in the future.

Also Read: Rs 15,000 Loan Led To A Deadly Fallout Between Friends In Prayagraj- 5 Youths Allegedly Attacked 17-Year-Old Student In Jhunsi- What happened?