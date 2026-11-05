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Home > Regionals News > Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?

Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?

Uttar Pradesh man allegedly murders wife Seema in Barabanki after a dispute over land and her friend's visits, then calls his father-in-law.

Barabanki Man Kills Wife, Calls Father-In-Law At Midnight (Image: X)
Barabanki Man Kills Wife, Calls Father-In-Law At Midnight (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 08:08 IST

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki after a heated argument over a plot of land and repeated disputes over her friend visiting their home. The accused, Sandeep Verma, allegedly killed Seema, locked her body inside the house and fled. Around 12.30 am, he called his father-in-law and told him that he had murdered his daughter. However, the father initially dismissed the call as drunken talk and discovered the body nearly seven hours later.

Uttar Pradesh murder: Husband’s midnight call exposes killing

As per reports, Seema was a resident of Rasulpur in Kotwali Nagar and had married Sandeep for love around 10 years ago. Sandeep worked as an auto driver and also drove a doctor’s car in Lucknow, where Seema worked as a domestic help at the doctor’s house. The couple have an eight-year-old daughter, Siddhi, who studies in Class 1.

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According to family members, frequent arguments had troubled their marriage. Sandeep’s mother, Sunita, also cited ongoing quarrels as a reason behind the murder. One major point of disagreement was Seema’s friend visiting their house, particularly when Sandeep was away. Seema had reportedly stayed with her boyfriend for 10 days before returning. Sandeep objected to her friend staying at the house, leading to repeated disputes.

What triggered the Uttar Pradesh couple’s final argument?

Reportedly, police investigation revealed that Sandeep took Seema to his plot in Haddiganj on Tuesday afternoon. The land had been purchased in Seema’s name. The couple reportedly had a heated argument there before returning home.

Sandeep then allegedly forced their daughter to go to tuition. When Siddhi returned, she found the house locked and went to stay with her grandmother, who lived next door. Police suspect Sandeep killed Seema after sending their daughter away and informed his father-in-law about an hour later.

Uttar Pradesh father reaches daughter’s house after midnight call

Reports say that at around 12.30 am, Sandeep called his father-in-law, Dharmesh, who lives in Dharampur Katra in Safdarjung, and told him that Seema was dead and her body was lying in the middle room. Dharmesh was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and initially thought the information was false.

Sandeep also spoke to his sister-in-law Ruchi during the call. She knew he was an alcoholic and suspected he was making up the story. The family tried calling Seema, but her phone was switched off. Sandeep had called three times.

Uttar Pradesh police open locked house, recover body

Unable to contact his daughter, Dharmesh reached her house around 7.30 am. After finding the door locked, he alerted the police. Once the door was opened, he found Seema lying on a bed, with blood coming from her nose, mouth and ears.

Seema’s father has filed a complaint against Sandeep. Police are investigating the murder, with land-related disagreements and marital disputes emerging as possible reasons behind the killing.

Also Read: West Bengal Man Kills Wife, Sits Quietly In Temple With Her Severed Head; Screams ‘I Have Turned Psycho’ As Police Take Him Away – What Happened?    

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Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?
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Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?

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Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?
Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?
Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?
Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?
Love Marriage 10 Years Ago in Barabanki, Woman Allegedly Spent 10 Days With BF, Husband Killed Her and Called Father-in-Law: What Is the Inside Story?

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