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Home > Regionals News > Love Marriage, Husband’s Friend And Alleged Affair – Was Kajal Planning A Third Marriage? What Police Claim About Faridabad Murder

Love Marriage, Husband’s Friend And Alleged Affair – Was Kajal Planning A Third Marriage? What Police Claim About Faridabad Murder

A Faridabad woman allegedly stabbed her husband Gopal to death while he slept and blamed intruders. Police arrested Kajal and her boyfriend, a bouncer, over the planned murder.

Wife Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death, Blames Intruders In Faridabad (Image: X)
Wife Stabs Sleeping Husband To Death, Blames Intruders In Faridabad (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 09:38 IST

A woman stabbed her husband to death while he was sleeping at their home in Faridabad and tried to pass off the murder as an attack by unidentified intruders. Police have arrested the accused, Kajal, and her alleged boyfriend, Yogendra, a bouncer, in connection with the killing of Gopal during the intervening night of October 14 and 15. Investigators suspect that the murder was planned after years of marital tension over Yogendra’s relationship with Kajal and his frequent visits to the family home, even when Gopal was away.

How the Faridabad murder was allegedly planned

According to reports, Kajal arrived in Faridabad with her children on October 13 and called Yogendra to the city the next day. Gopal returned home after consuming alcohol on the night of October 14. While he and Kajal slept in one room, their children were sleeping in another.

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Police said Kajal attacked Gopal with a vegetable-cutting knife, repeatedly stabbing him in the neck. He died from his injuries. She then allegedly claimed that unidentified men had entered the house and assaulted her husband, attempting to mislead investigators about the circumstances of his death.

However, police said her account did not hold up during questioning. Kajal later confessed to the murder, and investigators suspect that she and Yogendra had plotted the killing together, with Kajal carrying out the attack herself.

How Yogendra’s visits to the Faridabad victim’s village fuelled marital discord

Reportedly, police traced the suspected motive to the relationship between Kajal and Yogendra, who was already a friend of Gopal. Yogendra lived around 500 metres from Gopal’s home in their native village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district and had regularly visited the family.

According to investigators, tensions increased when Yogendra began visiting the house even when Gopal was away. His presence reportedly led to repeated arguments between the couple, with their relationship becoming a continuing source of conflict. Police said the dispute became so serious that Gopal had not visited his village home for several months before his death.

Gopal had built a house in the village with his earnings from Faridabad. While he continued working in the city to support the family, Kajal lived in the village with the children. Gopal travelled back periodically, and Kajal occasionally brought the children to Faridabad.

Family details emerge in the Faridabad murder investigation

Reports say that Gopal and Kajal had three children together: Tanuj, 10, Hanni, 6, and Bhuri, 3. Shalini, now 19, also lived in the village and is Kajal’s daughter from her first marriage.

Police suspect that the prolonged marital discord over Yogendra’s visits and relationship with Kajal eventually led to the alleged murder plan. Yogendra, a bouncer, has also been arrested as part of the investigation.

Daughter’s alleged role examined by Faridabad police

Gopal’s brother, Ashok, had raised suspicions about Shalini’s possible involvement in the killing. However, police said they had found no evidence linking her to the murder so far.

The investigation is continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding Gopal’s death and the alleged roles of Kajal and Yogendra. Police believe Kajal initially tried to conceal the killing by blaming unidentified intruders before her account unravelled during questioning.

Also Read: Mother Allegedly Sells 1.5-Month-Old Son For Rs 1.30 Lakh, Fabricates Kidnapping Story; 5 Arrested, Including Doctor And His Wife In Kasganj    

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Love Marriage, Husband’s Friend And Alleged Affair – Was Kajal Planning A Third Marriage? What Police Claim About Faridabad Murder
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Love Marriage, Husband’s Friend And Alleged Affair – Was Kajal Planning A Third Marriage? What Police Claim About Faridabad Murder

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Love Marriage, Husband’s Friend And Alleged Affair – Was Kajal Planning A Third Marriage? What Police Claim About Faridabad Murder
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