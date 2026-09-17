Love Marriage Turns Into Kidnap Chase: Rajasthan Family Sends Men To Abduct 21-Year-Old Woman From Bengaluru; SUV Crash Leaves 6 Hurt

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly abducted in Bengaluru by four men sent by her family in Rajasthan after she married her 23-year-old boyfriend against their wishes, triggering a road crash that injured six people. The woman, Pooja, daughter of Gunaramu from Melwas village in Rajasthan, had married Om Prakash around nine months ago. The couple later moved to Bengaluru and lived in Agrahara Dasarahalli.

Bengaluru abduction claim turns into road chase

Reportedly, Police said Pooja’s family, which allegedly opposed the marriage, sent four men to Bengaluru. The accused allegedly took her from her home and escaped in a Hyundai Venue bearing registration number RJ 22 CC 9691.

The SUV was allegedly driven recklessly through Bengaluru before hitting several vehicles, leaving six people injured. People on the road then chased the vehicle and managed to stop it.

Bengaluru videos show accused dragged from SUV

Videos circulating on social media showed people dragging the accused out of the vehicle and thrashing them. According to reports, Police arrested Rakesh, 31, Karan, 25, and Ayan, 18, all from Rajasthan.

Another accused, Saddam, who allegedly drove the SUV, remains on the run. Police have seized the vehicle as part of the Bengaluru investigation.

Bengaluru crash leaves six injured

As per reports, the injured were identified as Prithviraj, 12, Yashika, 9, Amul, 35, Mani, 64, Jayalakshmi, 57, and Santosh, 33. Jayalakshmi suffered a head injury and is currently admitted to the ICU.

Police are investigating the alleged abduction, the role of the woman’s family and the events that led to the crash in Bengaluru.

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