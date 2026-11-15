Love, Money And A Railway Blast: How Pakistan’s ISI Allegedly Used A Romantic Relationship To Recruit A 21-Year-Old Woman In Rajasthan

A 21-year-old woman has emerged as the prime accused in the November 3 railway track blast in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. Investigators suspect she was recruited by Pakistan-based handlers through a romantic relationship. The woman, identified as Mahakdeep Kaur, was arrested along with 23-year-old Devendra Singh from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The arrests followed a joint operation by the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Sri Ganganagar Police and Punjab Police.

According to investigators, Devendra allegedly accompanied Mahakdeep and helped her carry out the operation. Police are now probing their suspected links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

‘Shah’ And ‘Chacha’: Pakistan-Based Handlers Under Scanner

During questioning, Mahakdeep reportedly told investigators that she was in contact with two Pakistan-based individuals. They allegedly used the code names ‘Shah’ and ‘Chacha’.

Rajasthan Police suspect these names were used by ISI operatives. Investigators are examining their conversations and the instructions allegedly given to the accused.

Sources said Mahakdeep was allegedly drawn into the network after an operative established a romantic relationship with her. She is separated from her husband, who is currently in jail in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Security agencies suspect handlers may be targeting socially isolated or emotionally vulnerable women. The alleged method involves building romantic relationships and offering money in exchange for carrying out specific activities.

Babita Arrest In Gangapur City Raises More Questions

The Sri Ganganagar case has also brought back attention to another investigation in Rajasthan. Earlier, the ATS arrested a woman named Babita in Gangapur City. Investigators reportedly found that she too had come in contact with Pakistan-based operatives through a romantic relationship. Agencies are now examining whether both cases are connected or point towards a similar recruitment method.

Two Foreign-Made Pistols, 46 Cartridges And Rs 30,000 Recovered

According to the Rajasthan ATS, police recovered two foreign-made pistols and 46 live cartridges from the accused. They also seized Rs 30,000, which investigators suspect was provided for carrying out the operation. In a press note dated November 15, the ATS confirmed the arrest of Mahakdeep and Devendra in connection with the November 3 blast.

The agency also claimed that the accused made multiple attempts to plant explosives on the railway track before the explosion finally took place.

Was Anupgarh-Bathinda Passenger Train The Target?

The blast occurred near village 50 GB on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh railway line at around 9.45 pm on November 3. Investigators suspect that the intended target was the Anupgarh-Bathinda passenger train, which was scheduled to leave Anupgarh at around 6 am.

The explosion took place after a train travelling from Anupgarh towards Suratgarh had crossed the section. The blast damaged two to three concrete sleepers beneath the railway track. It also exposed the iron reinforcement inside them and dislodged clips holding the tracks in place.

The Rajasthan ATS is continuing its investigation to establish the alleged Pakistan connection, trace the funding and identify others who may have been involved in the suspected conspiracy.