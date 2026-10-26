Love Story 200 Metres Apart: Who Are PCS Officers Rahul Mishra and Akanksha Bajpai? Engaged in Mahoba, Set to Marry in Khajuraho on November 30

PCS officials of the state of Uttar Pradesh serving in the Mahoba district have converted their working closeness into love by treating their working life like a love story. The officials Rahul Mishra of the 2020-batch PCS and his fiancé Akanksha Bajpai of the 2022 batch PCS got engaged on October 25, 2026 and will marry each other on November 30 at Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. The couple’s love story has been tagged as “200-metre Love Story.”

Love Story of Two Officers of Mahoba to end in Khajuraho Marriage

As per reports, the official Mishra joined Mahoba as a district Basic Education Officer (BSA) in July 2024, whereas Bajpai works as the district Employment Officer. The officials get involved in each other’s activities as a part of education campaigns, training, employment schemes and meetings among others.

The couple held an intimate engagement ceremony at a hotel in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh, on October 25, attended by close family members. With both families giving their consent, the pair is now preparing for a wedding in Khajuraho, a UNESCO World Heritage destination known for its historic temples.

Khajuraho-bound bride Akanksha Bajpai cleared UP PCS on first attempt

Bajpai, originally from Banda district in Bundelkhand, secured Rank 14 in the UP PCS 2022 examination on her first attempt through self-study. As district Employment Officer, she oversees employment registrations, job fairs, career counselling and related programmes. She has also served as a nodal officer for initiatives such as the local Kajali Mela Mahotsav, according to reports.

Mishra, who hails from Prayagraj, belongs to the 2020 PCS batch. As BSA, he oversees primary education administration and school-related programmes in Mahoba. He has also been associated with cultural initiatives and primary school reforms.

Khajuraho wedding plans spark celebrations across Bundelkhand

News of the engagement has prompted congratulatory messages from fellow state civil service officers, staff and regional political leaders. Residents of Mahoba and Banda have celebrated the couple’s relationship as a “Bundelkhand love story”.

From offices separated by a reported 200 metres to an engagement surrounded by family, the couple’s journey has caught public attention. Their wedding is scheduled for November 30, 2026, in Khajuraho.

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