‘Love’ Turns Into Horror Tale: Lucknow Man Drags Girlfriend On Car Bonnet After argument, Incident Caught On Camera

A relationship turned violent near Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension area on Wednesday morning, after a woman accused her partner of hitting her with his car following a heated argument and fleeing the scene.

How Did the Dispute Begin?

According to the woman’s statement to police, she had gone to have tea near Gate Number 4 of the park on Wednesday morning when Shahnawaz Ali, whom she described as her partner, arrived at the spot in a car along with his friend Danish and two other women.

What Sparked The Confrontation?

The woman alleged that when she objected to Shahnawaz’s association with the other women present, both he and Danish got into an argument with her and allegedly hurled abuses at her. Following the exchange, the two men reportedly attempted to drive away in the car.

The Alleged Hit-And-Run

According to the woman, as she raised objections against the presence of the two men with the other women, an altercation took place between all of them and Shahnawaz and Danish abused her.

पहले गुरुग्राम, फिर नोएडा और अब लखनऊ! लखनऊ में हिट-एंड-रन: युवती को कार से टक्कर, ‘लव जिहाद’ का आरोप! लखनऊ के जनेश्वर मिश्र पार्क के पास विवाद के बाद युवती अनामिका को कार से टक्कर मारने का मामला सामने आया है। घटना CCTV में कैद हुई और आरोपी मौके से फरार बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस… pic.twitter.com/tvYv4G2xM2 — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) September 16, 2026

Hit And Run

As per the complaint, when the woman tried to obstruct the car from leaving, Shahnawaz allegedly ran her over in the vehicle and escaped along with his friend from the scene. She was injured in the process.

Response Of The Police

The police got to know about this incident and rushed to the scene and took the woman for medical examination as part of their probe. With the help of the registration number of the car, the police traced and arrested Shahnawaz Ali. The second accused, Danish, is still being searched for.

With one accused already in custody and further evidence being gathered through the medical examination and vehicle tracing, police say the case is being pursued as a priority, and the woman’s full statement will guide the next steps in the investigation.

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