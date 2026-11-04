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Home > Regionals News > Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha

Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha

A groom in Amroha cancelled his wedding procession after receiving a death threat from a man claiming to love the bride. Police detained the accused for questioning.

Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha
Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 16:26 IST

The final rituals were being completed, the guests were in good spirits, and the baraat was about to leave. Then the groom’s phone rang. The voice on the line had a single message: do not come.

The Call

The incident took place in Amroha district. According to the groom’s complaint to police, he is from the Dhanaura police station area and works as a computer operator at a private bank in Delhi. His wedding was fixed in Haibatpur Chaudhariyan village. The bride’s father is described as a respected teacher, and the groom’s father is a former village head.

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Just before the baraat was to leave, a call came from an unknown number. The caller gave his name as Arshad Malik. The groom says he was told, in effect, that the caller loved the woman he was about to marry, and that if the groom came with the procession he would be shot on the way.

A Family in Fear

The call frightened the groom and his family. He refused to take the baraat to the bride’s village. The input does not say whether the procession had left or was still at the groom’s house. Your headline says the groom “arrived”, while the report says he declined before setting out. The report describes him as returning home without the bride.

The Bride’s Side at the Police Station

When the news reached the bride’s family, they too went to the police station. They told police they had spent beyond their means on the wedding, and that gifts had been given to the groom’s side, including a car and expensive furniture. They said that if the marriage did not happen they would be ruined and disgraced in the community.

The bride said the accused is from her village and has been following her for no reason, and that she has nothing to do with him. That is her statement, and the man’s side is not in the input.

Hours of Panchayat, No Change of Mind

A panchayat lasted for hours. The two sides tried to persuade the groom, but he stayed firm and refused to take the baraat. He went home without a bride.

Police Action

Police took the young man into custody and began questioning him. The panchayat reportedly agreed that call detail records (CDR) of the accused and of the bride’s phone would be examined. The aim is to establish whether the two had any contact. After that, the report says, a new wedding date could be considered.

The detention does not establish guilt. The accused has not been quoted, and police have not said what charges, if any, have been filed.

What the Case Shows

A single phone call stopped a wedding that both families had spent months preparing. It also shows how quickly a threat, even one yet to be proven, can lead families to a police station and a panchayat on what should have been a day of celebration. Whether the call was a real threat from someone who knew the bride, or something else, is what the investigation has to find out.

Also Read: Watch Video: Husband Beats Wife On Road In Front Of Police In UP, Woman Alleges Harassment Over His Affair

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Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha
Tags: amrohaamroha newsregional news

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Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha

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Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha

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Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha
Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha
Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha
Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha
Lover Called Groom With Death Threat As He Arrived With Baraat, Terrified Groom Fled, Leaving Bride Waiting At The Altar in Amroha

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