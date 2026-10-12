Lover Caught With Dalit Girlfriend, Arrested After SC-ST Complaint, Returns And Shoots Her Aunt In UP’s Mau- What Triggered The Attack?

A violent incident in Zorawara village, under the Mau police station area, left a woman’s aunt dead and her uncle seriously injured after a man allegedly arrived at their home with a pistol following a dispute over his relationship with a minor Dalit girl. The man, identified as Shyam Aadhar Mishra, later died at a hospital in Prayagraj after being found injured near the scene.

Family Opposed Relationship With Minor Girl

According to the available information, Shyam Aadhar Mishra was allegedly in a romantic relationship with a minor Dalit girl from the same village. The relationship reportedly faced opposition from the girl’s family after they learned about the affair. A few days before the incident, family members allegedly caught the pair in a compromising situation at night. Following the incident, the girl’s family filed a complaint against Mishra under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police subsequently arrested him. He was later reportedly booked in connection with a breach-of-peace matter and released.

#UttarPradesh #Chitrakoot: Shyam Aadhar Mishra had a romantic relationship with a minor Dalit girl from the same village. When the family members learned about their affair, they began to oppose it. A few days earlier, the family members had caught both of them in a compromising situation at night. After that, the girl’s family filed a complaint against Shyam Aadhar Mishra under the SC/ST Act, and the police arrested the lover. Subsequently, he was charged with disturbing the peace and released. Furious over the girlfriend’s family lodging a complaint with the police, the lover Shyam Aadhar Mishra arrived at her house armed with a pistol and immediately started abusing them. When the girlfriend’s aunt and uncle tried to stop him, he shot the aunt in the chest, and in the shooting incident, the girlfriend’s uncle was also seriously injured. The lover was found bleeding about 250 meters away from the house, and the police rushed him to the hospital, from where he was referred to Prayagraj. He died around 2:30 a.m. at Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj. The incident took place in Zorawara village under Mau police station area. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 12, 2026

Man Allegedly Opens Fire at Girl’s Family

Angered by the complaint filed by the girl’s family, Mishra allegedly arrived at their house carrying a pistol. He reportedly began abusing the family members, triggering a confrontation. When the girl’s aunt and uncle allegedly attempted to intervene, Mishra reportedly shot the aunt in the chest. The girl’s uncle was also seriously injured in the firing. The incident triggered panic in the village, while the injured relatives required urgent medical attention.

Accused Found Injured, Dies in Prayagraj Hospital

According to the account of the incident, Mishra was found bleeding approximately 250 metres from the house. Police rushed him to a hospital for treatment, after which he was referred to Swaroop Rani Hospital in Prayagraj. He reportedly died at around 2:30 am while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The incident took place in Zorawara village within the jurisdiction of Mau police station. Further details about the circumstances leading to Mishra’s injuries, the condition of the injured relatives, and the police investigation were not available in the information provided.

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