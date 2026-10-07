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Home > Regionals News > Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute

Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute

He allegedly transported her body by car and dumped it in the river. Police have booked him for kidnapping, abetment to suicide and destruction of evidence.

Police arrested revenue clerk Shivjeet Bhadauria, who allegedly told investigators that the woman had insisted on marrying him before she died.
Police arrested revenue clerk Shivjeet Bhadauria, who allegedly told investigators that the woman had insisted on marrying him before she died.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 21:58 IST

The body of a 26-year-old woman who had been missing from Agra for eight days was recovered from the Yamuna in Etawah on Tuesday, following which police arrested a revenue clerk in connection with her death. The accused, identified as Shivjeet Bhadauria, is posted at Fatehabad tehsil and has been booked for kidnapping, abetment to suicide and destruction of evidence. Bhadauria was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday. The case is being investigated by police under the jurisdiction of MM Gate police station.

Woman Had Allegedly Grown Close to Clerk

According to police, the deceased, identified as Vishakha, was from the Bah area and lived in Noori Darwaza in Agra’s MM Gate area. She had completed her BTC course and was preparing for the Super TET examination. During this period, Vishakha and Bhadauria reportedly became close and started meeting regularly. Police said Bhadauria had allegedly promised to marry her. However, the situation changed after he married another woman in May this year.

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Accused Claims Woman Died by Suicide

According to the police, Bhadauria told investigators that Vishakha came to his room on September 30 and confronted him over marriage. He allegedly claimed that following a heated argument, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan. The accused reportedly told police that he brought her down and took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. He then allegedly panicked and transported the body by car to Etawah before throwing it into the Yamuna.

Police Recover Body, Probe Underway

After recording Bhadauria’s statement, police launched a search operation in the Yamuna in Etawah, which borders the Bah area. The woman’s body was subsequently recovered. Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding Vishakha’s death, including the allegations made against the revenue clerk and his account of the incident. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and determine whether other evidence or individuals are involved.
Also Read: 3-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi’s Seemapuri Month After Deadly Satya Niketan Tragedy, Several Feared Trapped

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Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute
Tags: 26-year-old woman deathAgra crime newsAgra missing womanAgra murder caseAgra woman deathEtawah Yamuna bodyrevenue clerk arrestedShivjeet BhadauriaYamuna body recovery

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Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute

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Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute

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Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute
Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute
Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute
Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute
Lover Drives 130 Km With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Body, Dumps It in Yamuna After Marriage Dispute

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