LPU Erupts in Protest! Viral Rape-Suicide Claim Leaves Students Furious, Campus Sees Vandalism and Fire

A late-night protest erupted at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar on Saturday after rumours surrounding the death of a female student spread across social media. Videos and pictures shared online showed a large number of students gathering on the campus. The protest reportedly began near the girls’ hostel.

Some social media posts claimed that the student had allegedly been raped before dying by suicide. Other posts also levelled allegations against a university employee. However, these claims have not been established by police.

The incident quickly triggered anger among students, with the protest later turning violent. Current reports put the number of protesting students at around 2,000.

What Did Police Say About the Girl’s Death?

Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora said a female student had died by suicide around three to four days earlier. According to the police, the student’s parents have approached authorities and an investigation is underway. Police are also waiting for the postmortem report.

The SSP said some students were angry because they believed they had not been informed about the incident. However, police have not confirmed whether the rape allegation circulating on social media relates to the same case.

According to Aaj Tak, SSP Gaurav Toora told them that the information about the alleged rape had emerged through a viral message. While some students claimed that a girl had died by suicide, others linked her death to an alleged rape. Police said there was no complaint or evidence confirming the rape claim at that stage.

Protest Turns Violent Inside LPU Campus

What began as a student gathering later escalated into violence. Police said protesters damaged university property during the unrest. Windows were reportedly smashed, bricks and flower pots were thrown, and parts of some buildings were allegedly set on fire.

Students also reportedly blocked a National Highway during the protest. Police later said the highway had been cleared and the situation was brought under control.

The unrest at LPU came just a day after protests at Chitkara University near Patiala, adding to concerns around student safety and communication on Punjab campuses.

LPU Calls Viral Claims ‘False’ and ‘Baseless’

The university has strongly rejected the allegations circulating online. LPU Registrar Dr Monica Gulati said some “anti-social elements” were spreading “completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours” through social media and other platforms.

She said the posts were creating unnecessary confusion among students and attempting to disturb the university’s peaceful academic environment.

Gulati further said the manner in which the information was being circulated appeared to be a deliberate and organised attempt to damage the university’s reputation. She appealed to students, parents and the public not to believe or circulate unverified claims.

Investigation Underway, Questions Remain

For now, the central allegations circulating online remain unverified. Police are investigating the student’s death and awaiting the postmortem findings. At the same time, the university has denied the claims being circulated on social media.

The sharp difference between the viral allegations, student anger, police statements and the university’s version has made the LPU campus protest a major talking point. Until investigators establish the facts, the rape claim remains an allegation and not a confirmed finding.